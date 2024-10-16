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Trump Press Secretary REFUSES to be bullied by CNN hack, what happens next is unbelievable

CNN is not a very hospitable place for Pro-Trump people to go, but Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt does not care.

She absolutely wrecks the CNN stooges who try to pull their usual crap. You would think that at some point CNN would learn their lesson and stop trying to be worthless hacks, but I guess not. At least we get to watch them get wrecked!

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