Trump’s new Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at an NBC reporter for insinuating Trump lied about only deporting “criminal migrants” during Tuesday’s White House press conference.
The reporter first sited Trump’s campaign claim to “start with the criminals” when launching nationwide deportations of illegal migrants.
“I.C.E. arrested 1179 undocumented immigrants on Sunday but nearly half of them, 566 of the migrants, have no prior criminal record,” the NBC reporter said. “Is ‘violent offenders’ no longer the predicate for those people to be deported?”
Leavitt clarified that Trump intends to all deport foreign nationals who have illegally entered the U.S., with prioritization of those with violent or drug-related criminal records.
“They are by definition a criminal!” Leavitt fired back.
Watch the fiery exchange below:
PB Originals: Asking radical leftist: “Has the left gotten too woke?”
We asked woke protesters in Washington D.C. “Has the left gone too far and gotten too woke for average Americans?”
“Are you serious? Did we storm the capitol?!” one protester responded.
“You guys rioted all summer in 2020,” PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller fired back. “Over $1 billion in damage…”
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The Left has been so indoctrinated over the past 20 years it will take a hell of a lot of work to undo the brainwashing in universities by Marxist professors and administrators with the damage it has caused in America today! But as of January 2025, we are on a project of freedom with Trump in power once again!
She actually has a brain and a very intelligent woman, unlike Mophead who was nothing but a liar for Obiden.