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By Rudy W. Giuliani

President Donald Trump is a fighter—a man who doesn’t back down when the stakes are high and the principles are clear. This week, we saw that grit on full display when he clashed with Maine Governor Janet Mills over his executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports. Mills, a Democrat with a stubborn streak, had the gall to defy Trump right to his face during a meeting of governors at the White House. “We’ll see you in court,” she sneered, digging in her heels against an order that protects fairness for female athletes. Trump’s response? Classic: “You better comply, because you’re not getting any federal funding if you don’t.” That’s leadership. That’s the kind of backbone America needs.

Let’s get one thing straight: Trump has every legal right to withhold federal funds from states that thumb their noses at his directives. As the head of the executive branch, he’s not just some figurehead—he’s the chief enforcer of federal policy. The Constitution vests him with broad authority to execute the laws, and that includes leveraging the purse strings Congress has entrusted to his administration.

Federal funds aren’t a free-for-all entitlement; they’re a privilege, doled out with conditions. If a state like Maine wants to cash Uncle Sam’s checks—$360 million for education alone in 2021-2022, by the way—it better play by the rules. Trump’s executive order, signed February 5, isn’t a suggestion; it’s federal policy rooted in Title IX’s plain intent to protect women’s opportunities, not hand them over to biological males.

Mills’ defiance is a textbook case of why federal funds are Trump’s ace in the hole. She’s betting on Maine’s state laws—like the Maine Human Rights Act—to shield her from accountability, claiming she’s “complying with state and federal law.” Trump shot back, “We are the federal law,” and he’s dead right. When push comes to shove, federal supremacy trumps state grandstanding. The Supreme Court’s ruled time and again—think McCulloch v. Maryland (1819)—that states don’t get to cherry-pick which federal mandates they follow when they’re pocketing Washington’s money. Mills wants the cash without the compliance? That’s not how it works.

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Federal funding is the ultimate bargaining tool, and Trump knows it. Governors like Mills think they can undermine his agenda, cozying up to radical leftists who cheer men in women’s locker rooms while ignoring the girls losing scholarships and medals. Trump’s not bluffing when he threatens to cut the spigot. He did it with sanctuary cities in his first term, and he’ll do it again. Maine’s population, as Trump pointed out, doesn’t even want this nonsense—polls show most Americans back keeping sports fair. Yet Mills doubles down, risking millions in education dollars over a fringe ideology. That’s not courage; it’s arrogance.

Critics will cry “bullying,” but this isn’t about intimidation—it’s about accountability. The executive branch has discretion over how funds are allocated. If Mills wants to test that in court, as she threatened, let her. Trump welcomed it: “I’ll see you in court. That should be a real easy one.” He’s not wrong. Title IX’s purpose isn’t ambiguous, and Maine’s defiance doesn’t rewrite it.

Trump’s standing up for women’s rights, plain and simple. States that flout his orders aren’t just disrespecting him—they’re disrespecting the voters who put him in office to fix this mess. Federal funds aren’t a blank check for rogue governors to fund their pet projects while ignoring the White House. They’re a tool to ensure unity and fairness. Mills can pout all she wants, but Trump’s got the law, the people, and the money on his side. She’d do well to remember that before her state’s budget takes a hit it can’t afford.

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