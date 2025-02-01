President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard fired back with an unexpected answer during her dramatic confirmation hearing this week when one Democrat’s question crossed the line.

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly asked Gabbard about several past claims she made that the U.S. government “provided direct and indirect support to terrorist groups” including Al Qaeda to overthrow the Syrian regime.

Gabbard gave a clear answer, naming the Obama administration and CIA, who she says launched a “regime change war in Syria” that involved supporting terror groups.

"Senator, every American deserves to know that people in our own government were providing support to our sworn enemy, Al Qaeda. That should not be acceptable by anyone,” Gabbard answered.

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS Jim Acosta's entire career live on Fox News

Former Trump Press Secretary and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany humiliated CNN’s Jim Acosta during a brutal segment responding to him pandering to his dwindling audience on CNN.

She couldn’t help but crack up laughing at him:

”Let me remind you that this is the same Jim Acosta who openly expresses his contempt for Trump,” McEnany said, cutting to a flashback of herself mercilessly destroying Acosta in the White House press room for asking misleading questions meant to demonize Trump.

Acosta announced this week that he will be leaving CNN after rejecting an offer to move his show to an unfavorable later slot.

Watch McEnany roast Acosta to his face:

Watch Video

Presented by We The People Wines

WE THE PEOPLE is made for Americans by Americans. American exceptionalism, free markets, free people, free speech and limited government are what we stand for.

We want to reflect what we see as the exceptionally diverse identity of Americans across the country – diversity of thought, diversity of experiences and diversity of everything that makes up our society. We are proud of the values that our brand stands for because those values unite people across every walk of life.

WE THE PEOPLE takes things a step further – a portion of the profits from every sale goes directly to supporting causes that reflect the values our community stands for.

Every sip is another step towards freedom. Drink up!

Shop Our Wines