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Two Veterans TAKE ACTION when woke protester tries to ruin Trump rally

This Veteran’s Day, we’re brining you one of the most ICONIC Trump rally moments to honor America’s heroes. Watch as this Vietnam vet and Iraq War vet spring into action when Trump is interrupted by obnoxious troublemakers in the crowd.

Protesters could have RUINED Trump’s entire rally if it weren’t for the brave and decisive actions of these two good Samaritans.

Trump doesn’t let their deed go unnoticed and decides to thank them in a BIG way. This is an example of American exceptionalism through and through, and it’s obvious that America’s brave heroes see Trump as their president, certainly not watch-checker Biden or God forbid, crazy Kamala.

This is one you WON’T want to miss, and Happy Veteran’s day to all from us here at PolitiBrawl!!

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