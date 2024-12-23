Scott Jennings could not believe his CNN colleague claimed that “the media” was pro-Trump.

“The number one cable news network is Fox News, the number one paper by circulation is the Wall Street Journal,… the number one radio host, Sean Hannity, the number one person on podcasts, Joe Rogan. All of these people are Trump supporters!” a woke CNN panelist told Jennings. “What media are you talking about that is anti-Trump?!!”

“You’re not familiar with the anti-Trump media?!!” Jennings asked, shocked by what his guest star had just said.

Watch the unbelievable exchange below:

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Tom Homan gets emotional when Tucker catches him off guard with unexpected question

In a rare character-breaking moment, Trump Border Czar Tom Homan got emotional when Tucker Carlson asked him an unexpected question during an interview.

“This problem is just so enormous,… Why would you take this job?” Tucker asked Homan.

The former I.C.E director thought for a second before answering. “Because I love this country,” he said affirmatively.

What happened next will give you CHILLS…

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Rude woman has a MELTDOWN at fast food drive thru, no-nonsense cops teach her a lesson!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a young couple who refused to cooperate with lawful orders from police while stopped in a McDonald's parking lot.

The police approached the couple initially for their vehicle’s tinted windows.

“Police brutality!!” the young woman shouted, escalating the altercation from 0-60.

“I’m gonna break the window if you don’t open the window!” the officer shouted back to the woman.

Watch what NOT to do when approached by the cops:

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