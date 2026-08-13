Conservative scholar Victor Davis Hanson confronted and dismantled Chinese communist professor Mobo Gao live on Piers Morgan Uncensored, calling him out directly for lying about the massive genocide committed by CCP founder Mao Zedong.

“You are absurd!!” Hanson snapped. “You have no civil liberties! You are an international pariah,… If your country is so good, how come we have 300,000 of your students here in America and you have 10,000 American students in your country?!”

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Buffett’s ‘Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

White House gifted Marco Rubio a “Rubio realizing” meme collage for his birthday

Secretary of State Marco Rubio received a 68-panel collage of “Rubio realizing” memes as a birthday gift in May, signed by administration officials including President Trump, who wrote “You are great” above his signature — the gift only surfaced publicly this week via an Axios reporter’s viral tweet.

The meme format stems from a February 2025 Oval Office photo of Rubio during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and has since been edited to depict him in countless roles — from Iran’s supreme leader to Venezuela’s president to a plumber — tracking real-world news events as they unfolded.

Rubio told Fox News he initially disliked the meme but has since come to find it funny, explaining his slumped posture came from lacking a pillow on the couch.

Trump announces rally with New York Police to celebrate nationwide crime plummet

President Trump will travel with AG Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to Nassau County, New York, Friday to rally with police and highlight what his administration calls the largest year-over-year drop in violent crime since the FBI began tracking data in 1936.

Trump plans to cite 2025 FBI statistics showing an 18.1% drop in murder, 18.5% decline in robberies, and decreases in rape, assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft, crediting his law-and-order policies.

The event follows the one-year anniversary of Trump’s National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C., which Patel said resulted in over 6,000 arrests, nearly 2,000 drug seizures and more than 1,300 illegal firearm seizures, with federal resources set to remain in the capital.

CCP-linked official buys building near White House, raising security alarms

Philip Qiu, who has held multiple positions in Chinese intelligence and security arms, purchased the historic Securities Building roughly 650 feet from the White House for $8.4 million in July, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation.

Qiu’s background includes work with Shanghai’s Public Security Bureau, special forces-style training, and leadership roles within the United Front Work Department, which the House Select Committee on the CCP says blends influence operations with intelligence-gathering. He’s also linked to individuals tied to China’s Ministry of State Security.

National security experts said the purchase poses serious espionage risks, citing potential surveillance capabilities near federal facilities. China expert Gordon Chang and others called for U.S. authorities to investigate and restrict foreign ownership of property near sensitive government sites.

High school teacher cries describing black students’ inability to read and write at his school

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