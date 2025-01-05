A Vietnam War veteran asked Donald Trump a big question on stage during his North Carolina rally right before election day.

Must-see MAGA moments the media FAILED to cover.

“When I came back from the service, we didn’t get quite the greatest greeting,” the veteran began as Trump nodded in agreement. “A lot of the veterans nowadays are homeless. Seven percent before Biden and Harris took over were homeless, now it’s fourteen percent.”

“I would like to know what are you going to do to prevent this from getting any larger, and also, kicking these illegal aliens out of the hotels and providing them with money before we do for our homeless vets?”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development reported a 7.4% increase in veteran homelessness in 2023. This as sanctuary cities like NYC spend billions of tax dollars sheltering illegal migrants in hotels.

Trump grabbed his mic and gave an answer that left nothing to the imagination…

“You have veterans on the street in front of the hotel, and you have illegal immigrants, some of them are serious killers and drug dealers,… and terrorists, and those people are walking into a hotel, and they walk by veterans who are sleeping on the street.”

“If we close our walls we’re going to be able to handle it!” Trump explained. “They are spending so much money taking care of the illegal migrants,… they’re not supposed to be here!”

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Megyn Kelly PUTS AN END to ridiculous Tulsi Gabbard HOAX once and for all

Megyn Kelly SOUNDED OFF on Hillary Clinton for lying about her political rivals being Russian assets; not just Donald Trump but Tulsi Gabbard too!

“Those were lies made up by the Clinton campaign!” Kelly said. “Tulsi, an independent thinker, winds up leaving the party, and then she says ‘this was between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t have the happen',… this whole thing could have potentially been avoided.’”

“That is really what is used against her, that’s it!” Kelly exclaimed.

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The NYC migrant hotel problem is ridiculous…

Watch PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller try to book a room at The Roosevelt Hotel in NYC, now a migrant shelter closed to the public and reportedly an epicenter of crime.

Miller confronted security guards outside the hotel as an experiment to see what would happen. He was told no one was allowed in or out of the hotel, but we caught migrants entering and exiting the building right in front of us…

Watch what happened below:

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