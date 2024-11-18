Vivek Ramaswamy put a very rude woke woman in her place when she asked him an absurd question during a live Q&A event. WATCH the clip right here:

He handled the situation with wit and class but still managed to destroy her without mercy! Vivek has shown infinite patience when it comes to protest interruptions at his speaking events, often times giving the antagonizer the floor to speak or ask him hard on-the-spot questions which he answers with grace and assertive strength.

Hopefully this experience changed the mind of the liberal woman in some way, at least so that next time she will choose not to lash out at her political opponents with half-baked CNN lies and personal insults.

What do you guys think of how Vivek handled this?

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