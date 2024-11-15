Vivek Ramaswamy CLASHED with a biased ABC stooge when he tried to exaggerate Trump’s intent to “get revenge” on his political opponents following his YUGE electoral win.

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The “reporter” pulled up an X post from a Trump supporter who has nothing to do with Trump’s new administration, citing it for aggressive threats towards Trump democrat opponents.

Vivek puts this hack in his place, setting the record straight on what Donald Trump himself and those actually in his new administration have said on the matter. Watch and decide for yourself!

Southern Fried Justice!

An entitled college girl tries to use “pretty privilege” to get out of a DUI. The police officer gives her a much-needed reality check!

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What Happened?

Police body cam footage shows the DUI arrest of an insane college girl in Sarasota County, Florida on May 5, 2022. The suspect was found sleeping in her car, heavily intoxicated, slumped over the steering wheel with the horn blowing, and throw-up down her legs!

When police woke up the suspect, she was initially nice and sweet but once she realized she was going to be arrested, she went crazy on the cops, calling them racial slurs and banging her head on her own car!

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Flashback: Trump new border czar SNAPS when democrat calls him racist to his face!

Trump just selected the former director of I.C.E and registered BADASS Tom Homan to be in charge of the border under his new administration.

Remember the time this democrat tried to strongly suggest that Homan was racist, asking him if he didn’t care about dying migrant children who “don’t look like children who are around you!”

Homan let this guy HAVE IT, “Your comments are disgusting!!!”

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