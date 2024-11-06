Trump won the election last night, so Politibrawl decided to go out on the streets and ask people how they felt about it in SUPER liberal Washington D.C. 😁



To say that they were unhappy was an UNDERSTATEMENT!

Then Matt put on a MAGA hat to see what would happen next….

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s SubStack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!