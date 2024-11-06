Trump won the election last night, so Politibrawl decided to go out on the streets and ask people how they felt about it in SUPER liberal Washington D.C. 😁
To say that they were unhappy was an UNDERSTATEMENT!
Then Matt put on a MAGA hat to see what would happen next….
Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s SubStack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!
Praise Jesus!!!!!! ❤️🇺🇸
The global regime cult influence is an invisible enemy the manifests in the hearts of men and women who have drunk of its wine and tasted its evil delicacies hence their atrocious and horrific desires to carry out their addictive fantasies fulfilling the Satanic war against God. ‘Tis a fight it cannot win no matter what it does. We, from all over the world individually must know what is in the heart of our being, not being the image you see in the mirror but whom resides within that living avatar. That is where the war is fought and either won or lost. No doubt, God has set aside one amongst us to lead a unified front to restore , rebuild and possibly unite peaceful nations in a world that can work in all our needs to build a secure future for new generations. That said. President Donald Trump will in due time complete his mission and God will bring forth one to carry on in the future but now is the time to work, because this new beginning depends on all of us to work hard, sleeves rolled up and be prepared to sacrifice the comforts of luxury so that we can be strong and succeed. It is not merely up to Donald Trump and be expected to fulfil all he has declared. He is a negotiator and an efficient leader, he has chosen a team of his closest supporters but it is all of us who must participate in the effort.