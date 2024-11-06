CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

GOP Army Vet Sam Brown pulls genius stunt at Trump rally, what happens next is unbelievable!

Stormin’ Sam Brown sounded off on his opponent and Democrats across the nation, and he didn’t miss on a single point.

He points out a problem that rich white liberals simply can not dodge: they live in wealthy, gated communities, insulated far from the real problems that plague our cities. He follows up by unloading on his opponent’s net worth, which has exploded as she allegedly violated the Stocks Act.

Finally he brings out the big guns, revealing a garbage vest beneath his suit. The crowd roars, and he continues, touting his hard work as a garbage collector just six years prior, to feed his family.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

This is exactly what we need in our leaders.

People who connect with the common man, can spot a trend and run with it, and are smart enough to turn an insult against him into a weapon to throw back on his opponent.

Biden’s “garbage people” moment gave the right an entire truckload of ammunition. Friends of mine all over facebook have changed their profile pic to a trash can. People dressed in trash bags for Halloween. And all thanks to our favorite dementia patient, Joe Biden.

Trump won last night!

A literal hero from Nevada is running for the job of Senator and is leading in the polls

He survived a bomb blast while serving our county.

We need strong men like Sam Brown, and we need him as Senator of Nevada.

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