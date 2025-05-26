Happy Memorial Day PolitiBrawlers,
As we remember America’s heros and spend time with friends and family today, President Trump is preparing to address the nation from Arlington National Cemetery. Watch the much anticipated address live below along with some other important political clashes from last week.
Enjoy this day of rest and remembrance ,
The PolitiBrawl Team
Watch as President Trump delivers Memorial Day remarks to American soldiers and veterans from Arlington National Cemetery.
MAGA Tom Homan DESTROYS smug Ari Melber for accusing Trump of targeting political enemies
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan destroyed NBC’s Ari Melber for accusing the Trump administration of politically targeting adversaries with the justice system.
Melber pressed Homan about the Trump’s administration’s investigations into several high level critics of the president, including James Comey, Letitia James, and Andrew Cuomo. “Can you think of or name any public official or individual who is in these crosshairs other than those folks?!” Melber asked.
“Those who break the law should be prosecuted,… have any of those people been prosecuted other than the congresswoman (who allegedly stormed and I.C.E facility), other than the two judge who impeded I.C.E who tried to harbor and conceal an illegal alien and impede their enforcement efforts?” Homan fired back. “Are you telling me everybody on the list has been indicted?!”
Melber pressed Homan again, “It looks like to some that this is political targeting! The ACLU says it’s autocratic targeting, and you respond and say ‘they did it! The Democrats did it,’ does that make it okay?!”
“Wait a minute!” Homan halted the interview. “I said I find it shocking that they would accuse the Trump administration of weaponizing against their opponents when they did the exact thing during the Biden administration. I’m not maing any comparison, I’m just saying I find it shocking for them to make that claim!!”
Watch Homan take a bulldozer to NBC:
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Resurfaced: Donald Trump delivers emotional Memorial Day speech
In years past, President Trump gave many powerful and moving speeches to America’s heroes. Here is one such resurfaced speech from a Memorial Day during his first presidential term.
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Memorial day should include the memory of all those casualties killed by the enemy fire: haccines! Enlisting shouldn't mean signing to become human guinea pigs! Syringe fodder!
Also, memorial day should emphasize the memory of all those dead by false flags (manufactured crisis for enriching bankers and the Military Industrial Complex):
- Pearl Harbor
- Gulf of Tonkin
- 9/11
- COVID
- George Floyd
- NATO/Ukraine
- 10/7
etc.
There’s only one way to honor fallen heroes’ sacrifice: expose the truth so that there are no more deaths in vain!
It's not just corruption of the top military ranks, politicians and media, it's the clockwork coordination which should raise your DEFCON to 1!
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
SOLUTIONS
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Would you like to earn $60,000 dollars/year for educating your own children?
Rethinking education for the real 21st century:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/ai-education-utopia-going-dystopia
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
So, will the "Press" continue with the Fake News?