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Trump is a big fan of law enforcement and always has been.

Sadly, the reality of policing America where Democrats let crime run rampant is that the men and women who protect us put their lives at stake every time they put on the uniform.

President Trump was attending the funeral for a fallen officer with his family when this happened!

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