Featured Video: Confronting federal employee protesters about wasting our money on absurd woke BS

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked anti-Trump protesters, many of whom were federal employees, about the wokest DEI programs funded by USAID with American tax dollars.

“DEI programs are a great use of my tax dollars!” one protester said.

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Anti-Trump protests have changed a lot…

By Richie McGinniss

Walking past the Capitol reflecting pool on my way to the Not My President’s Day protest, the crowd numbered in the thousands–far larger than anything I expected given the frigid cold and wind.

Then again, Presidents’ day is a federal holiday, and given the number of federal workers whose jobs were either recently axed or are presently on the chopping block, I guess it should not have come as a surprise to see such a big group. Yet this demonstration was atypical from the countless other “not my president” anti-Trump protests I have documented since 2016.

The first thing I noticed was how much older the average participant was compared to a movement like BLM, where nine out of ten demonstrators were under the age of thirty. In this case more than half were at or above middle age.

As I began asking around, many told me that they were federal workers and didn’t want to conduct any interviews on camera. It was also apparent that these protesters had a lot of time on their hands, as evidenced by the abundance of meticulously hand-drawn signs.

Another interesting development was the volume of disdain that was directed towards Elon Musk–I saw more Anti-Musk signs and heard more anti-Musk chants than any related to Trump. It seems that DC has grown tired of sounding the Orange Man Bad alarm, and have found their new villain in Musk and his DOGE.

The notion that Elon Musk is “unelected” and therefore unable to wield power on behalf of Trump carries a unique irony given that unelected bureaucrats at our intelligence agencies have time and again used leaks and infinitely powerful spying technology to undermine Trump over the last nine years (e.g. FISA warranted surveillance of Trump loyalists, Peter Strzok & Lisa Page, 51 Intel officials calling the Hunter Biden Laptop into question, and years long investigation into nonexistent Russian collusion).

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As this protest rhetoric evolves, it marks a tectonic shift in the politics of our country. Young people turned out in record numbers to support Trump. Aged employees of institutions like the federal government have been activated by the Trump admin’s actions, as was reflected by the demographics of the protest in DC today.

While the chants of “Not my President” were literal during Trump’s first term, now they have become metaphorical. Since Trump won the popular vote, his detractors can no longer call him an illegitimate President. It seems that the new enemy is no longer just Trump, but former Democrats-turned cabinet officials like Elon Musk, RFK, and Tulsi Gabbard.

If the best disinfectant is sunlight, then it is imperative Americans continue to engage with never-Trump factions on the merit of their ideas. Check out my interview with this dude in a Guy Fawkes mask for more on how some continue their efforts to censor vigorous debate, while others have become more open with an open dialogue now that Trump has been proven to be more popular than they had hoped. Whether the loudest voices come from the former or the latter categories, as Trump moves into the second month of his second term Americans are becoming more aware of how often they have been lied to, and how pathetic efforts at shutting down the other side become.

What the reader may gather from this is simple: the law fare and nonstop disparagement of Teflon Don didn’t work. Now that he is the popularly elected President, the tactics must change. The same, tired tropes that Trump is a Russian agent or a felon have failed. Don’t be surprised as those within Trump’s orbit become the new bad guys. But as the situation becomes less cut and dry in the eyes of the opposition, and as their media allies continue to erode their credibility in the discourse, that provides an opportunity to challenge these ideas—not trough name calling but through questions and open conversation.