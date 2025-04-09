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GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt fired back at ultra-woke Democrat Jasmine Crockett after she belligerently insulted Trump and his entire administration.
“Everything they touch turns to SHIT!” she snapped during a Wednesday hearing.
Watch Wesley Hunt take her down…
Crockett went on a tirade during the hearing against the Trump administration, “The biggest issue that we have,… is that we have an incompetent administration, and everything they touch turns to shit. What they do is take a wide sweeping brush, and they decide that the enemy is going to be immigrants!”
Hunt was ready to absolutely wreck her for the insulting comment. “The question must be asked; Do the Democrats hate Trump more than they love this country and more than they love the safety of my fellow Americans?” he said.
“This might explain why they are willing to defend members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 rather than stand up and clap for a child with a terminal brain cancer illness,… Trump Derangement Syndrome is REAL!”
Watch Hunt go off at Crockett and the Democrats right here:
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Today’s Big News:
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises Chinese tariffs to 125%
President Donald Trump showcased the art of the deal Wednesday, announcing a 90-day pause on tariff hikes for most countries while ramping up pressure on China with a 125% tariff rate, after more than 70 countries agreed to come to the negotiating table with the U.S. on existing trade imbalances.
Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social, explaing that he will dial back tariffs to a modest 10% for most trading partners, giving American businesses and consumers a well-timed breather after a week of market jitters.
Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to hit China harder—up from 104%—sends a clear message to a rival that’s been flexing its own trade muscle with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods.
“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”
The markets loved it, with the Dow jumping over 7.8% as investors cheered Trump’s willingness to ease up on allies while keeping the heat on China. After the S&P 500 shed nearly $6 trillion amid trade war fears, this pivot proves Trump’s got an eye for the big picture—stabilizing the economy while racking up leverage for future deals.
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DOGE Officer crashes radical left protest, what happens next is unbelievable…
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Jasmine is a POG.
Illegal aliens are not 1 of every 10 in the U.S.. The real numbers are 4 out of 10, which is low. I live in Los Angeles Mexico in the occupied invasion state of California. The city of Los Angeles has a larger population than all but 4 states in this country. Not cities. States. There are 17 million illegal aliens here. Our state senate is Mexican. All city council members in all 482 cities in the state are Mexican. Former Obama Labor Secretary of Mexico, Hilda Solis became City Supervisor. National Council of La Raza Latinos have taken over the entire City Council, Supervisor, District Attorney, City Attorney, Insurance Commissioner, Water Czar ($750K salary and English a 2nd distant misunderstood language), LAPD (85% Latino), LA Sheriff's Department (100% Latino), California Highway Patrol (99% Latino), LA Fire Department (78% Latino), LA Coroner, LA Ports Director, all Union and Labor bosses, City and County Workers, construction workers, truck drivers, delivery drivers, LA Newspaper writers and opinion, local TV news anchors and reporters, and the overwhelming majority of the 600+ car crashes each day. All Latinos. There are 47 Spanish language radio stations. Go to a Bank of America/Wells Fargo/Citi Bank, shopping, supermarkets, coffee shops, a T-Mobile store, go to a restaurant, or to any fast food restaurant -- anywhere, every employee and manager is a Latino. Everywhere you go is as if you're in Mexico -- in an American city? They are passing the BAR; have become judges; they are the overwhelming majority of children in our schools. They are the demographic affecting the outcomes of elections by sheer numbers. They have made a mockery and disgrace of our Fourteenth Amendment while simultaneously closing and bankrupting our hospitals (76 hospitals closed in LA) due to the tremendous costs of prenatal care and stratospheric numbers of births to self-designate ("U.S.-born" to stave off deportation and suck the benefit funding away from citizens) their children as Americans while hating the country. This sham has become the means to wage demographic warfare and to give the Latino majority Demoncat Party electoral hegemony through lawlessness. This is the largest misappropriation and infiltration in our nation's history...