PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CE Stanley's avatar
CE Stanley
2h

Open boarder, gas expensive, crime rampant, no police, no ICE, taxes of 50 to 70% one party rule, fruad everywhere.

Reply
Share
DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
1h

THE VERY VIOLENT

AND EVIL NEFARIOUS DEM DIMWITS DESPERATELY NEED JESUS! 😮🥹🫤😡

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture