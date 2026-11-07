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In late August, when the darling of the DSA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “Woke 1.0 was crazy,” everyone quickly realized that the existence of “Woke 1.0” implied there would be a ‘Woke 2.0.”

After the blue tsunami reshaped the American political landscape last Tuesday, the implications of what “Woke 2.0” might entail are fresh on everyone’s minds. Are we set to go back to the era of pulling down statues, inventing new genders, and being forced to put pronouns in your bio?

One of the few rays of hope emerging from the 2026 midterm elections come from state ballot measures. While voters overwhelmingly split for Democrats, a surprising number of conservative-leaning referendums and initiatives were passed.

Several states who flipped blue also enacted voter identification requirements. Although North Carolina flipped their Senate seat over to Democrat Roy Cooper, they passed an amendment that expanded their voter ID requirements. A similar constitutional amendment passed in Ohio, requiring photo ID for in-person and mail-in voting. Nevada also tightened their ID requirements for voting.

Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia all approved measures specifying that only US citizens were eligible to vote in elections. Even though Kansas flipped their senate seat blue and lost their house supermajority, voters still opted to enshrine citizenship requirements.

Transgenderism was also on the ballots in many states. In Nebraska, Initiative Measure 422 passed, which placed restrictions on transgender participation in school sports. Because 422 was installed as a constitutional amendment, it would be extremely difficult for lawmakers to reverse. In Colorado, Proposition 134 and Proposition 135 placed restrictions on transgender surgeries for minors and separated school sports by gender. In Arizona, Proposition 318 also passed, expanding sex-based restrictions in bathrooms, locker rooms, and even in private schools.

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

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Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

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Arizona had another win on Tuesday, despite landing a Democrat trifecta just two years after they swung red for the 2024 Presidential election. Arizona Proposition 316 prohibited their local governments from increasing the grocery sales tax without voter approval. Further, it capped that tax rate at 2%. Florida also passed a tax exemption amendment, increasing their homestead property tax exemption.

In Idaho, voters rejected Proposition 1, which was an attempt to expand abortion access in the state. Proposition 1 was a citizen initiative rather than a referendum passed by the legislature, showing that Idahoans were passionate about preserving pro-life protections in their state.

Despite these wins, there were of course losses. Arizona, California, and Colorado failed to expand their voter ID requirements, and Nevada voted to allow the right to an abortion. In Los Angeles, their city council approved legal protections for polyamorous couples, giving rights to those engaged in multi-person relationships.

In the age of personality politics, where candidates are required to build up cult-like followings, ballot measures offer us an insight into the broader culture. Separated from individuals, voters leaned into traditional conservative agendas. They rejected radical gender ideology and tax hikes while embracing election security efforts.

Woke 2.0 is a very real and present danger. With socialism on the rise in the US, especially among young people, Democrat politicians will be eager to run as far to the left as possible to maintain their liberal purity. If the more traditional Democrats want to keep themselves from being eaten alive, they will have to keep pace with AOC, Zohran Mamdani, and Bernie Sanders.

However, Tuesday’s ballot measures and 2024’s populism craze both tell us that our culture still sees “woke” as cringey. When radical Democrats are left in the driver’s seat, they will return to the policies that have made them historically unpalatable. They will return to their worst instincts, propping up the identity politics that make them so unpopular with voters. If Woke 1.0 was crazy, Woke 2.0 might be worse. But at least whatever wild, wacky, and unhinged progressivism the left chooses to embrace over the coming years will show Americans that they’re too “craaaaazy” to be in control.