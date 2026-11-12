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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
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It is our own lawmakers ers and captains of industry who have sold us out in the first place. There is no way that America's technological infrastructure should be shipped overseas into the hands of our economic, military and ideological competitors.

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