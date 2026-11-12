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The latest headlines about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sound like a movie. An extramarital affair with a business executive, and a reported intelligence memo identifying the woman involved as an asset recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Huang sent out the following message to his company after this news went public:

Nvidia insists it has no reason to believe sensitive national security information was compromised, and Beijing is aggressively denying the espionage allegations. Whether or not Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence is still an open question.

Everyone wants to focus on the scandalous affair, but the real story is the glaring vulnerability in how America’s elite class understands our relationship with China.

Nvidia builds the advanced semiconductors that sit at the absolute center of the U.S-China race for artificial intelligence supremacy. Jensen Huang also happens to be one of the loudest voices in Washington advocating for looser export controls so Nvidia can keep selling those chips to Beijing. For the Chinese Communist Party, cultivating a direct relationship with a guy like that is a no brainer.

We keep seeing this pattern because the common denominator is access. The CCP understands that access is power, whether they’re buying it, hacking it, or sleeping with it.

Look at the track record. Just last month, two Chinese agents were sent to federal prison for bribing U.S. military personnel to map out installations and scout new recruits. Before that, federal prosecutors indicted Linda Sun, a former senior aide to two New York governors, for allegedly acting as an undisclosed agent of Beijing to steer state politics.

Military bases. State capitols. Corporate servers. And now, the inner circle of the guy holding the keys to America’s AI advantage. These aren’t random targets.

Here in the U.S., we have a terrible habit of confusing diplomatic politeness and lucrative commercial partnerships with a genuine alignment of interests. I’ve spoken on this Substack before about foreign influence campaigns manipulating American politics. But Beijing’s game exposes another dimension: a foreign government methodically targeting the foundation of our economic, military, and technological dominance.

American executives look at China and see massive consumer markets and supply chain efficiencies. Chinese intelligence services look at American executives and see marks.

We have to stop pretending the Chinese government isn’t actively working to dismantle our global standing. The Nvidia scandal is just the latest reminder. Commercial cooperation doesn’t cancel out geopolitical competition. It just gives our rivals a closer angle to play us.