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Jim Walker Photographer/Author's avatar
Jim Walker Photographer/Author
Oct 26

Love the first-hand account, brave and risky. Both from being arrested, but more risky from Antifa. Your account is as I thought it was. Thanks.

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Mel King's avatar
Mel King
Oct 26

Apparently the Galeries Lafayette had a big sale on black outerwear. (Yes the name only has one "L")

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