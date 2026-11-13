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We fought four years to win in 2024. Republicans had two years to deliver. What the hell happened?

I am spitting nails.

For four years after 2020, Americans paid a price for their political convictions. Families fractured. Friendships ended. Careers and reputations were destroyed. People faced prosecution, imprisonment, financial ruin, and public humiliation. January 6 defendants and their families endured years of legal battles, separation, and financial hardship. Some defendants died by suicide. Whatever anyone thinks about January 6, those families suffered consequences no election victory could erase.

We organized, volunteered, donated, knocked on doors, defended our convictions, and showed up at the polls. By 2024 we were exhausted, but we weren’t about to quit. We were told to make the election too big to rig, and we did everything within our power to deliver.

We weren’t expecting miracles. We knew the mess was enormous and that Washington would fight every inch. What I never imagined was that two years later I would still be wondering whether the Republicans we elected had the slightest appreciation for what it took to put them in office.

Four years of absolute hell to win in 2024, and Republicans managed to squander the opportunity in two.

How the hell did we get here?

I was a registered Independent until Donald Trump came along. I’ve never had much use for career politicians who promise to fix problems, become part of the problem, and then run again on the same promises. In the private sector that record gets you fired. In Washington it gets you a leadership post and a standing ovation.

These people couldn’t run a lemonade stand, but they think they’re qualified to run the country.

Trump appealed because he wasn’t one of them. He was a builder and a negotiator. I never bought the claim that he is stupid. You don’t build that kind of business record by being the bumbling idiot his critics need him to be.

I’ve said it many times: Trump is playing world-class chess while the left is playing checkers.

Which makes the 2026 midterms all the more maddening.

If Trump is playing world-class chess, how in God’s name did Republicans lose the board?

I didn’t expect him to personally manage Congress. I did expect him to recognize the people who couldn’t execute, deal with them, and make certain his administration wasn’t wasting the opportunity Americans fought four years to give him.

Trump knows better than anyone that a brilliant strategy is worthless if the people responsible for executing it can’t deliver.

So I have questions for him, too. When did he recognize that congressional leadership wasn’t getting the job done? What did he do about it? And why did Republicans reach November with priorities still unfinished?

I have defended Trump’s intelligence for years. I’m not about to insult it now by pretending he bears no responsibility for the people and decisions surrounding his administration.

If you’re playing world-class chess, you had better know who’s moving your pieces.

What Exactly Did Republicans Do With the Opportunity We Gave Them?

I spent years on business turnarounds. When a company is in trouble you don’t get paid for explaining why the deal didn’t close. You get paid to close it. Republicans knew the Senate rules, the margins, the opposition, and the date of the next election. None of this was a surprise.

So why did so much remain unfinished? Explain what the plan was to overcome the obstacles. Explain what was tried, what failed, and why the strategy wasn’t changed when time started running out.

After everything Trump and his supporters went through with the old establishment, Senate Republicans chose John Thune—a longtime member of Mitch McConnell’s leadership orbit—over Rick Scott. Scott was eliminated in the first round. After the 2026 losses they reelected Thune unopposed.

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we’ve got, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

(Piece continues):

You cannot make this stuff up.

Speaker Mike Johnson has said nearly 700 House-passed measures were awaiting Senate action. Not every bill is a priority, but the backlog raises the obvious question about what Senate leadership was doing with the limited time it had.

On nominations, as of November 12 there were still 195 civilian nominations awaiting Senate action, 157 of which had not cleared committee. The Senate confirmed hundreds and changed some procedures to speed things up. An administration still needs its people in place. That isn’t complicated.

In what other profession does management preside over a disaster and get rewarded with another term? Only in Washington.

Six Years of Election-Integrity Concerns. And We Still Didn’t Get It Done.

This one absolutely infuriates me.

Americans have been arguing about voter rolls, identification, citizenship verification, and election administration since 2020. Six years of controversy and declining confidence among a large share of the electorate.

The House passed the SAVE Act in April 2025 and the SAVE America Act in February 2026. Neither became law before the midterms. Republicans knew the opposition and the Senate’s rules. If the votes weren’t there, what alternatives were considered? If leadership concluded it couldn’t pass, why wasn’t that explained to the people who had been told for years that this was essential?

I am not interested in another fundraising email about election integrity. I want the explanation for why Republicans entered the 2026 midterms without it. And now, with Democrats taking control of Congress, how exactly do they propose to get it done?

Enough With the Damn Parties and Air Force One Selfies.

To the people inside the Trump White House: read the damn room.

I open social media and there it is again. Another fabulous reception. Another glamorous dinner. Another Air Force One selfie. Another VIP experience accompanied by a breathless post about what an extraordinary privilege it is to be there.

We get it. You’re having the time of your lives.

Americans are standing at gas pumps, paying outrageous insurance premiums, and trying to figure out how their grocery bills got so high. Republicans just suffered a political disaster. Election-integrity legislation never made it across the finish line.

And the White House social scene appears to be thriving.

What exactly are we celebrating?

I understand the excitement of working in the White House. But the relentless boasting is becoming revolting when the priorities Americans were told were urgent remain unfinished.

If Republicans had delivered on their promises, starting with securing our elections, I might find these photographs considerably less offensive.

But they didn’t.

We spent four years working our asses off to put this administration in office. We weren’t collecting invitations or documenting every fabulous moment of our political lives. We brought humility and hard work. We expected the same from the people entrusted with governing.

Instead, some of these social-media accounts look like society pages.

Your invitation is not a legislative victory. Your proximity to the president is not an accomplishment. And your seat on Air Force One means absolutely nothing to the family calculating whether it can afford another tank of gas.

President Trump built his political movement around the idea that Washington had forgotten ordinary Americans. His own White House should be the last place projecting the image of a privileged social club.

I’m not asking anyone to live like a monk. I’m asking for some restraint, some humility, and an appreciation for what Americans endured to put you there.

Spare me another photograph of your fabulous life.

Show me the results.

We didn’t fight four years so you could spend two years celebrating how wonderful it is to be in Washington.

Texas. Are You Kidding Me?

Texas.

James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton. Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott. Democrats swept the statewide offices, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance.

Every major statewide office. In Texas.

I’m sorry, but I am not swallowing that without a very serious examination of the numbers.

I find the magnitude of this reversal statistically implausible. That’s my opinion, and I want the mathematics examined, not another political consultant explaining that Americans suddenly changed their minds.

Show me the county-by-county returns. Show me the historical comparisons, turnout changes, registration figures, and voting-method breakdowns. Show me how the reported shifts occurred across the state and whether the numbers withstand rigorous independent scrutiny.

I’m not interested in being told that something is possible merely because it happened in the reported results. I want to understand precisely how it happened.

A statistical surprise is not, by itself, proof of misconduct. But the scale of this result warrants serious examination, and I am entitled to question it.

Texas didn’t just lose a Republican race. Republicans lost the entire statewide political structure they had controlled for more than thirty years.

Where the hell was Republican leadership?

What did Abbott know? What did Paxton know? What did the polling show? What warnings were ignored? And where was the national party while this was unfolding?

If the results reflect a genuine political realignment, Republicans have an extraordinary failure to explain. If there were election-administration irregularities, those deserve documented investigation.

Either way, somebody owes the American people an accounting.

And I want more than another fundraising email telling me how important the next election will be.

You had Texas. You lost Texas. Now explain it.

We Are Not Your Damn Campaign Staff.

Washington seems to have forgotten who works for whom.

The Americans who showed up in 2024 weren’t auditioning for a fan club. We were citizens who believed the country was in serious trouble. We sacrificed time, money, and peace of mind to elect people we believed would do something about it.

You don’t get to demand loyalty and then treat questions as disloyalty. You don’t get to campaign on the urgency of saving the country and govern as though time is unlimited. And you don’t get to confuse holding office with accomplishing something.

The people who fought hardest to elect you have every right to ask what happened.

Stop Asking for Applause. Start Answering Questions.

I’ve had enough of the slogans, the excuses, and the assumption that supporting Donald Trump requires me to applaud everything his administration and congressional Republicans do.

I supported Trump because I believed he could accomplish what career politicians couldn’t. I still believe he has extraordinary abilities. But those abilities don’t exempt his administration from scrutiny, and they certainly don’t excuse Republican leadership from doing its job.

The people who fought for this victory weren’t looking for invitations, recognition, or a front-row seat to Washington’s social life. We expected results.

And when the results fall short, we expect accountability.

In the private sector, management doesn’t get to miss its objectives, retain the same leadership, celebrate its accomplishments, and then ask the shareholders to trust it for another two years.

Yet somehow Washington considers that business as usual.

Four years of fighting to win in 2024. Two years for Republicans to deliver.

And now we’re supposed to watch the same people congratulate themselves, blame everyone else, and start campaigning for the next election?

Not a chance.

We did our part.

Where the hell were you when it was time to do yours?

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth. Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.