A deranged “TikTok lawyer” tried to scream in an ICE agent’s face during an enforcement operation.

It did not end well for her at all… “If you get in my face again we’ll have a problem!!”

Click To Watch Video

SCOTUS lets Trump’s White House ballroom construction continue for now

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a one-sentence order Friday allowing work on Trump’s $400 million White House “Military/Ballroom Complex” to proceed while the Supreme Court considers the administration’s emergency appeal, hours before a lower court order would have halted construction.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued the project — already 65% complete, with a 250-person crew working around the clock — is needed for Trump’s security following assassination threats, and that stopping it would render the legal fight moot. Two lower courts had previously ruled the project unlawful without congressional approval.

Court filings revealed the underground structure includes bomb shelters, sniper nests, a drone port, and blast-resistant materials. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is suing to block the project, while the administration disputes the group’s standing to challenge it.

Elon Musk plans up to $200M GOP push ahead of midterms

Elon Musk is reportedly relaunching America PAC, spending $100-200 million on door-knocking, digital ads, and direct mail to boost Republican turnout in battleground states ahead of November, with a major focus on Texas’s competitive Senate race.

The move marks a reversal after Musk’s public 2025 falling out with Trump over Epstein-related accusations; the two reconciled at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, and Musk has since acknowledged getting “carried away” during his time leading DOGE.

The investment adds to Republicans’ financial edge — Trump’s super PAC holds roughly $400 million versus the DNC’s reported $2 million debt — as the GOP faces headwinds including high gas prices, the Iran conflict, and polling showing Democrats ahead by about 6.5 points on the generic congressional ballot.

JD Vance touts $1B steel plant investment in hometown

Vice President JD Vance spoke at an event in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, marking a $1 billion investment into Cleveland-Cliffs’ Middletown Works steel plant, backed by a $500 million Department of Energy award, with work set to begin in coming weeks over a four-year rollout.

Click To Watch Video

The investment includes a new cogeneration facility to capture blast furnace gas for on-site power and steam, aimed at cutting energy costs, with the blast furnace rebuild expected to finish in early 2030; the project is projected to employ over 1,500 workers at peak construction.

Vance, whose grandfather worked at the same plant as a welder, credited the Trump administration with bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and criticized Democratic policies while backing Ohio candidates in attendance.

NYC socialist candidate travels to Uruguay to campaign

New York socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier told a Uruguayan radio station she’s “very focused” on her November general election, even as she and fellow DSA candidate Claire Valdez traveled to Uruguay for the Pan-American Congress alongside progressive Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Chuy Garcia.