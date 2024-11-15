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A raging pro-choice protester attacked a group from Young Catholics with TFP Student Action on John Hopkins University’s campus last week.

The radical student runs up the the group of men who were carrying christian symbols, praying and singing for “the sin of abortion,” as one of their signs read.

“Getting spray-painted is not pleasant,” one of the pro-life demonstrators said. “My sign and my jacked got ruined. But the sacrifice is all worth it because I know I’m building a culture that will protect the next generation and help restore family values in America.”

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The protester screamed in the men’s faces, tore their signs, and even spray painted them with black paint. “Get off my campus!!!” she yelled at them.

Why does this kind of display seem normal and even accepted on so many American university campuses? Earlier this year, hundreds of students took over campus buildings and common areas at their schools, including the Ivy League’s Columbia University, in the name of the Palestinian cause against Israel.

Very few of these students were reprimanded beyond a slap on the wrist despite participating in significant destruction of property.

University campuses (especially public ones!) should be places where all students and faculty feel free to express their political beliefs and can engage in civil discourse with those who disagree with them.

This girl needs to learn how to keep her hands to herself and have a civil debate with those she disagrees with. Screaming and assaulting people only makes you look totally unhinged.

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