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Woke professor gets a REALITY CHECK in front of her students, she regrets doing THIS!

The first amendment of the Constitution is a wonderful thing, but there is a line and it’s where you start getting physical. This COLLEGE PROFESSOR obviously failed Civics class 101 because when she gets interviewed she decides that she’s above the law.

The best part is that you can actually see the moment where she can’t comprehend why her actions have got her in trouble.

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