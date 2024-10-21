CLICK HERE TO WATCH

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Woke restaurant owner KICKS OUT black conservative, so he goes on Fox & gets REVENGE

Time was that people on different sides of the aisle could get on. They may have disagreed on politics but they checked those differences at the door. Not anymore.

This restaurant threw out a black conservative, for being conservative. The only issue was that it was Gianno Caldwell.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The firebrand conservative commentator and author made sure to call the restaurant out for their behavior on national TV and good for him for doing it because you can bet that this isn’t the only person they have done this to!

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