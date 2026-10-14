President Donald Trump gave a deranged woke heckler a taste of their own medicine after they tried to derail his speech during his Ohio rally this week.

Police struggled to drag the protester away…

“Wow, he’s fat!” Trump acknowledged. “He’s gotta go on a diet. He’s a fat guy!”

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NYPD detective stabbed by 2 illegal immigrants recounts survival, thanks first responders

Detective Jose Mercedes spoke publicly for the first time since surviving a stabbing by two illegal immigrants on Oct. 2, saying he drew on his investigative training to stay calm, conserve blood loss, and provide detailed information to 911 while fighting for his life.

Mercedes, who sustained 10 stab wounds and still chased the suspects for several blocks despite identifying himself as police in English and Spanish, thanked a bystander who called for help, responding officers, and medical staff for saving his life.

Suspects D’Angelo Caraballo and Sneider Mejia, both of whom entered the country illegally and were released under Biden-era policy, were apprehended after five days on the run; Mejia had an ICE detainer that New York’s sanctuary policies allowed to lapse before his release.

JD Vance says administration won’t “butt in” on Omar investigation

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News the Trump administration is letting the DOJ’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar proceed without interference, contrasting it with Biden-era handling of Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago raid, and said legal consequences will follow if immigration fraud is confirmed.

Vance criticized Omar personally for her apparent hostility toward the country that took her in as a refugee, while stressing that disdain alone isn’t a crime and the investigation will be guided strictly by the facts.

Omar responded on social media calling the raid an “outrageous abuse of power” and political intimidation, denying wrongdoing. The comments came as Vance campaigned in Texas for Ken Paxton, locked in a tight Senate race against James Talarico weeks before Election Day.

GOP NY governor candidate TEARS Kathy Hochul apart for record on illegal immigration

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman clashed on the debate stage Tuesday night over affordability, immigration, utility costs, and their respective ties to Trump and Mayor Mamdani in their only scheduled debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election, with political analysts split on who came out ahead.

Blakeman pressed Hochul on her sanctuary policies and preferential treatment towards illegal aliens: “You say you spent $4 billion on law enforcement? Well you spent $8 billion on illegal immigrants and gave them more benefits than New Yorkers get,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman added: “You invite people into our state, give them free everything, and you don’t care whether they are criminals or not!”