A Connecticut elementary school teacher was fired after posting a shocking video of herself making THREATS towards Trump supporters following the election.

“We remember who you voted for…you will end on a stretcher!!”

The psychotic teacher went on WTNH News 8 to explain herself and try to apologize for the unbelievable now-viral outburst.

“I was in a moment of high emotions and I shouldn’t have ever posted the video,” she told the interview host. “I wanted to basically just say I ‘m not going down without a fight.”

Anyone can see from her original video that she has deep distain for the more than half of this country that voted for Trump. She has bought into the media’s persistent lie that Trump and his supporters are a real threat to democracy and his victory is “the end” of America, or something like that…

This is the same rhetoric that preceded multiple assassination attempts on Trump’s life by lunatics with similar distain for conservatives and the MAGA movement.

When will these people wake up and realize that NONE of these hyperbolic charges against Trump were true, but in fact, were carefully curated DNC slogans intended to hyper-energize their voting base and make them feel like so much was on the line in 2016, 2020, and 2024 that they were compelled to vote for their establishment uni-party democrat?!

Trump’s populist, for-the-people agenda is and always has been a slap in the face to the pro-war pro-corporate uni-party, and in their eyes he had to be defeated at all costs… Better luck next time.