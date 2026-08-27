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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is going after Greene County Sheriff Steven Smith after his office aided U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June during an operation that resulted in around 50 arrests.

The change in local law enforcement helping federal immigration authorities came right after Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) reversed former Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive orders.

In a letter to Sheriff Smith, Jones has opened an investigation into his sheriff’s office on how they conduct traffic stops. Local law enforcement usually helps ICE by initiating traffic stops and turning over illegal aliens to ICE if they are in the vehicle.

Jones calls the traffic stops potential violations of “state law and the Constitution. Jones’ office is requiring the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to turn over all documents and policies regarding traffic stops and immigration enforcement.

“What is happening in Greene County is just one example of what continues to unfold here in the Commonwealth: local law enforcement directly coordinating with ICE to terrorize and racially profile our communities – tactics we have seen undermine public safety and rip Virginia families apart,” ACLU of Virginia Policy Director Chris Kaiser said in a statement after the operation in June.

“Dragnets like these are precisely why Virginia lawmakers passed legislation that will become law in less than a week to rein in Virginia law enforcement from using Virginia resources to carry out federal civil immigration enforcement,” he continued.

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While under scrutiny from Jones, the county is getting help from the Trump administration. The Department of Justice has already filed a civil complaint against Jones regarding two laws signed by Spanberger that are meant to hamper ICE operations.

The laws ban the wearing of face masks by law enforcement and prohibits the state’s law enforcement from working with ICE, such as through the 287(g) program.

Jones’ office spending time to target law enforcement instead of finding ways to help the federal government enforce immigration law is yet another example of Democrats’ priorities being anyone but American citizens.

There has been story after story just this year where illegal aliens are committing crimes against U.S. citizens in Virginia. In fact, a recent murder that was allegedly committed by an illegal alien in Fairfax County means at least 50% of the murders for that county have been committed by non-U.S. citizens.

Instead of the AG looking for ways to keep the state, which is right next to the nation’s capital, safe, he would rather work to make it harder for law enforcement to do their job.