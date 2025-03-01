By Rudy W. Giuliani
What we saw in the White House the other day was a disgrace—an absolute disgrace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood there, in front of the media, sparring with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance like he’s some kind of equal. Let me tell you something: he’s not.
This is the leader of a nation that’s been on life support for years, kept alive by the blood, sweat, and hard-earned dollars of the American people. And what does he do? He shows no respect—no gratitude—for the leaders of the country that’s been carrying him. It’s outrageous!
From the jump, Zelensky walked into the Oval Office with an entitled attitude, like the United States owes him something. He’s been getting a free ride from Biden and the other spineless Democrats for too long, and President Trump—God bless him—finally put his foot down. It was a beautiful thing to see. Trump told Zelensky straight to his face: no more blank checks, no more Biden handouts. The days of coddling are over. There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Donald J. Trump. Zelensky didn’t like it? Too bad. He’s lucky he even got a meeting.
Vance, that man is a patriot. He called out Zelensky without hesitation as soon as he took a combative tone, challenging him on “what kind of diplomacy” JD was talking about in front of the cameras like some kind of grandstanding publicity stunt. This is where the meeting went down hill and it was Zelensky who prompted it.
The Ukrainian president is a vassal, biting the hand that feeds him while billions of our tax dollars prop up his war. Vance isn’t afraid to say what we’re all thinking—America First means our borders, our cities, our people come before some endless sinkhole in Eastern Europe.
Let’s get real - Ukraine’s been a mess—a disastrous war dragging on for years—and who’s been bankrolling it? You, me, every American taxpayer. Zelensky should’ve walked into that room with one phrase on his lips: “Thank you.” Thank you to Trump, thank you to Vance, thank you to every single one of us who’ve kept his country from collapsing. Instead, he picks a fight, whining about Trump’s plan to end the war in a day. Trump could do it—nobody negotiates like him. But Zelensky? He’d rather keep the gravy train rolling than face reality.
I cleaned up New York when it was a war zone itself. You don’t fix problems by begging for handouts—you roll up your sleeves and get tough. Trump gets that. Vance gets that. Zelensky doesn’t. He’s been spoon-fed by Biden’s weak-kneed crew, and now he’s shocked there’s a new boss in the Oval Office who won’t play along. Trump put him in his place, and it was about time. No more free rides, pal. You want our help? Show some respect—or figure it out on your own.
This clash wasn’t just a spat; it was a wake-up call. America’s back, and we’re not here to be Ukraine’s ATM. Zelensky better learn quick: Trump and Vance aren’t messing around. They’re here to win—for us, not him.
Thank you PolitiBrawlers, for your support!
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What a bunch of bull.
Those who justify Russia and vilify Ukraine are on the side of evil. We will always have war as noted in Genesis 3:15, and our task is to oppose evil especially this evil empire of Russia that has caused untold misery in this world for hundreds of years. “They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace.”
Jeremiah 6:14 KJV
We did it in WWII opposing the Germans to total defeat. We should of been at war with Russia as they also attacked Poland. They had attacked Finland in 39-40 and France and England sent troops there to help and almost declared war on Russia then.
Sorry most people like me who voted for trump don't see this horrible display of ganging up on a leader whose country has been savagely attacked with horrendous atrocities occurring still today by Russia. Russia is not the moral equivalency of Ukraine. They are evil and we should go to war with them period and utterly defeat them once and for all.
When Churchill said "We will never surrender", he was a hero, now Zelensky says the same and somehow he's a traitor to his nation
He is wearing clothes as a form of showing his distress at what his country is going through. And also as a sign of solidarity with his troops out in the field dying daily. I suppose you're never heard of Mordecai and Esther and how Mordecai put on sackcloth and ashes to show his distress at the coming plight of the Jews.
When are we going to stand up to these Russians bullies...
Are we that scared, or do our lives mean so much to us that we let this despicable dictator, puny putin, have his way with Eastern Europe ? What cowards are we! We go to war in the middle east at a drop of a button and expends trillions to attempt to change their moslem society to no avail, but let our own European neighbors to be raped, pillaged and burned and this done literally in Nato's own back yard. History WILL long record the cowardice of this generation of diplomates as history has understood Neville Chamberlain to have been.
I do not go along with the West's weak kneed response to the butcher putin - hiding behind his threat of WWIII and his threatenings of nuclear war.
Poor little Russia feels threatened by little Ukraine joining the West, too bad for them. Russia has been at the forefront of every major every war since 1918. It's about time we stop pandering to Putin's fear mongering and let sovereign nations decide for themselves how best to protect themselves against centuries long bullies as is Russia. We had better join effectively in this fight before it's too late.
With letting this holocaust continue on in Ukraine - God must be ashamed of us! And we should take as an example of courage not only the peoples of Ukraine but from the book of Esther -
"For if thou altogether holdest thy peace at this time, then will relief and deliverance arise to the Jews from another place, but thou and thy father’s house will perish: and who knoweth whether thou art not come to the kingdom for such a time as this? Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day: I also and my maidens will fast in like manner; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.
Esther in Old Testament
And this:
Pertaining to the Ukraine war, if we do not support Ukraine to the uttermost, the sentiments echoed by Leo Amery will be applied to this generation,
who declared in The Times, on September 26, 1938 Issue, back when England and France were at the decisive point of whether to appease Hitler by giving the Czechs over to Germany or fight.
Leo Amery thus says:
" The issue has become very simple. Are we to surrender to ruthless brutality, a free people whose cause we have espoused but now to throw to the wolves to save our own skins, or are we still able to stand up to a bully?
It is not Czechoslovakia but our own soul that is at stake. "
It is not Ukraine that is at stake but the soul of Europe and the West.
It just seems many conservatives see the threat of China and Iran but fail to see the central threat of Russia.
My dad was almost captured by the Russians after the war as he was flying over defeated Japan's northern territories and almost out of gas and asked to land in Russia to refuel and his commanders said no no, the Russians will take you captive and we will never see you again... then my uncle fought them in Korea and my twin brother again fighting a war against them in Viet Nam, and America again in Congo, Cuba, Nicaragua, the communist Russian takeover of all of Eastern Europe etc etc etc.. when is it going to end this constant
Russian backed conflicts!
Stop spreading lies. Zelensky didn’t argue. He walked into a snake pit. Trump and Vance look like bullies. It made Zelensky look like a hero in which he is. Trump and Vance helping a dictator is disgraceful and disgusting.