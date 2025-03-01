By Rudy W. Giuliani

What we saw in the White House the other day was a disgrace—an absolute disgrace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood there, in front of the media, sparring with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance like he’s some kind of equal. Let me tell you something: he’s not.

This is the leader of a nation that’s been on life support for years, kept alive by the blood, sweat, and hard-earned dollars of the American people. And what does he do? He shows no respect—no gratitude—for the leaders of the country that’s been carrying him. It’s outrageous!

From the jump, Zelensky walked into the Oval Office with an entitled attitude, like the United States owes him something. He’s been getting a free ride from Biden and the other spineless Democrats for too long, and President Trump—God bless him—finally put his foot down. It was a beautiful thing to see. Trump told Zelensky straight to his face: no more blank checks, no more Biden handouts. The days of coddling are over. There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Donald J. Trump. Zelensky didn’t like it? Too bad. He’s lucky he even got a meeting.

Vance, that man is a patriot. He called out Zelensky without hesitation as soon as he took a combative tone, challenging him on “what kind of diplomacy” JD was talking about in front of the cameras like some kind of grandstanding publicity stunt. This is where the meeting went down hill and it was Zelensky who prompted it.

The Ukrainian president is a vassal, biting the hand that feeds him while billions of our tax dollars prop up his war. Vance isn’t afraid to say what we’re all thinking—America First means our borders, our cities, our people come before some endless sinkhole in Eastern Europe.

Let’s get real - Ukraine’s been a mess—a disastrous war dragging on for years—and who’s been bankrolling it? You, me, every American taxpayer. Zelensky should’ve walked into that room with one phrase on his lips: “Thank you.” Thank you to Trump, thank you to Vance, thank you to every single one of us who’ve kept his country from collapsing. Instead, he picks a fight, whining about Trump’s plan to end the war in a day. Trump could do it—nobody negotiates like him. But Zelensky? He’d rather keep the gravy train rolling than face reality.

I cleaned up New York when it was a war zone itself. You don’t fix problems by begging for handouts—you roll up your sleeves and get tough. Trump gets that. Vance gets that. Zelensky doesn’t. He’s been spoon-fed by Biden’s weak-kneed crew, and now he’s shocked there’s a new boss in the Oval Office who won’t play along. Trump put him in his place, and it was about time. No more free rides, pal. You want our help? Show some respect—or figure it out on your own.

This clash wasn’t just a spat; it was a wake-up call. America’s back, and we’re not here to be Ukraine’s ATM. Zelensky better learn quick: Trump and Vance aren’t messing around. They’re here to win—for us, not him.

Thank you PolitiBrawlers, for your support!

Support Mayor Giuliani and PolitiBrawl’s by becoming a paid subscriber today.