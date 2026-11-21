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Texas Republicans are madder than a wet hen, and another fundraising email is not going to improve their disposition.

They have every right to be angry. Voters worked, donated, defended their convictions, and put Republicans in office. Leadership now owes them an explanation that goes considerably further than “It was a difficult political environment.”

Yes. Governing is difficult. So is running a business, raising children, and paying the bills. Somehow, the people funding Washington are still expected to perform.

Last week, “Where the Hell Are the Republicans We Elected?” asked what Republican leadership had done with the opportunity Americans gave it.

The follow-up starts in Texas.

Hino who?

Gina Hinojosa. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate whose reported Texas vote total exceeded Kamala Harris’s presidential total by nearly 396,000 votes.

Harris received 4,835,250 Texas votes in 2024. The state’s reported 2026 results show 5,230,789 for Hinojosa and 5,444,982 for Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Harris’s figure is certified; statewide certification of the 2026 results remains pending.

Hinojosa exceeded Harris by 8.2%. Talarico exceeded her by 12.6%, approximately 610,000 votes.

Meanwhile, approximately 9.89 million votes were reported in the Senate contest, compared with 11.39 million in the 2024 presidential contest. Democratic candidate totals increased while participation in those contests declined.

That is a substantial change. It deserves more than a shrug.

Texas entered the election with approximately 19.04 million registered voters. The reported Senate vote represents roughly 51.9% of that electorate. Talarico received votes from approximately 28.6% of all registered voters, and Hinojosa approximately 27.5%. Those groups overlap because a voter could support both.

The overall turnout is not unprecedented. Texas reached approximately 53% in 2018, when Beto O’Rourke also exceeded Hillary Clinton’s preceding presidential total. The basic pattern has happened before. That does not explain this year’s larger increases.

Which counties produced them? What happened at the precinct level? How much reflects crossover voting, new participants, or voters returning after sitting out 2024?

Republicans staying home could explain Republican losses. By itself, it does not explain additional Democratic votes.

“Voters were angry” is a starting point for analysis. It is not the completed assignment.

Texas is auditing. What is it checking?

Texas’s first statewide risk-limiting audit began November 19, examining the Senate contest. Officials compare randomly selected paper ballots with reported results. Additional sample hand counts cover the Senate race, Texas Supreme Court chief justice, and another contested race selected locally. These checks were required under existing law.

Good. But a ballot can be counted correctly without that audit establishing whether an eligible voter cast it.

The count and voter eligibility require separate verification.

On September 15, Texas referred 117 potential noncitizen-voting cases to the attorney general. Those referrals predate November 3. They are not 117 proven cases from these midterms.

What happened to them? How many were substantiated? Were ineligible registrations removed? Did anyone involved vote this November?

An investigation announcement is not a lifetime exemption from reporting the outcome.

Accuracy must also protect eligible Americans. Texas subsequently established citizenship for 578 people initially flagged as potential noncitizens and directed counties to restore registrations incorrectly removed. Citizens should not lose their rights because government records failed to catch up with reality.

Texas has also announced an independent assessment of TEAM, its voter-registration management system, after county officials complained about performance and processing problems. Reporting describes that assessment as expected to begin in December, alongside working groups to improve the system.

That concerns registration administration, not a finding that voting machines changed totals. But county officials had been raising concerns long before Election Day. The timing deserves an explanation.

(Piece continues below)

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we’ve got, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

-The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues):

There is work underway outside government

The Public Interest Legal Foundation filed an October 26 administrative complaint alleging 1,057 potential duplicate-registration cases across 22 South Texas counties, along with hundreds of records containing apparently fictitious birth dates. It requested investigation and corrective action.

Duplicate registrations do not automatically mean duplicate votes. Investigators need to determine what those records represent and whether anyone voted unlawfully.

True the Vote announced Texas organizing, an audit-information guide, and voter-roll review workshops scheduled to begin November 17. That is concrete organizing and training. Any findings developed through it still need documentation and independent scrutiny.

The Potter County Republican Party’s statewide hand-count lawsuit also remains part of the picture. The elections administrator filed a second dismissal motion November 19, following an amended complaint. The earlier dismissal motion was denied as moot because of that amendment, not because a judge found fraud.

These efforts give officials specific issues to address. Their value will depend on what the evidence establishes.

Kansas is red. Do not gloss over that.

Trump carried Kansas by approximately 16 percentage points in 2024. Adam Hamilton’s reported Senate victory would make him the first Democrat elected to that chamber from Kansas since 1932.

That is a remarkable political reversal.

Kansas has elected Democratic governors, including outgoing Governor Laura Kelly. That helps contextualize the governor’s race. It does not explain the Senate result.

The state’s unofficial results page, last updated November 8, lists 561,143 votes for Hamilton and 551,243 for Cindy Holscher, compared with Harris’s certified 544,853 in 2024. Both exceed Harris, although by substantially smaller percentages than the Texas candidates.

On November 17, Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced that all 105 counties had completed their audits and county canvasses, including expanded close-race audits for three statewide and three legislative contests. Statewide certification is scheduled for December 1.

Those findings matter. So does an explanation of the political shift grounded in county records.

Calling the result a “wave” gives the outcome a name. It does not explain how it happened.

Nevada cannot keep outsourcing its candidates’ appeal to Trump

Nevada is notorious for plenty of things. An abundance of exceptional political candidates is not among them.

Lombardo blew an opportunity. He governed with Democratic majorities in both the Assembly and Senate, which limited what he could accomplish. That deserves acknowledgment. It does not give him a permanent exemption from accountability for his own leadership.

A respected sheriff still has to become an effective governor. Republicans cannot keep recycling familiar names and expecting voters to supply the enthusiasm the candidates fail to earn.

“Look how bad the Democrat is” does not tell a family what the Republican will do for them.

And Trump cannot do everybody’s job. His support cannot substitute for a candidate’s judgment, record, preparation, or ability to connect with voters. If the entire campaign depends on someone else being compelling, there is a problem with the candidate.

Clark County’s results deserve an accurate baseline. Lombardo also lost Clark in 2022, when he won statewide. Published 2026 county returns show his deficit widening substantially. That calls for examining turnout, support, and campaign performance rather than assuming Clark had previously voted for him as governor.

Washoe County certified its results November 13 by a 3–2 vote. Federal prosecutors separately announced an illegal-voting charge October 23, but that allegation concerns 2024, not these midterms. Neither a divided certification vote nor an earlier criminal allegation establishes misconduct in this election.

Nevada Republicans need to confront their own choices before asking voters to rescue them from the consequences.

Ohio and Arizona require their own examination

The Texas numerical comparison cannot honestly be pasted onto every Republican loss.

Published returns for Aaron Ford in Nevada, Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Katie Hobbs in Arizona are all below Harris’s respective 2024 state totals. Those 2026 returns remain subject to their official processes.

The questions need to fit the evidence.

In Ohio, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the removal of 75 additional noncitizen registrations before Election Day. Ohio’s canvass directive requires reconciliation with pollbooks and registration records to ensure one ballot per voter, along with reconciliation of absentee records and physical ballots. County certification is due November 24.

The completed reconciliation work should demonstrate whether those requirements were fulfilled and how discrepancies were resolved.

In Arizona, the U.S. attorney’s office announced an October 30 inquiry into allegations involving three nonprofit registration groups and referred the matter to the FBI. Reporting has questioned the underlying evidence. No public finding establishing resulting illegal ballots was located for this update.

Arizona has also posted completed sample hand-count audits for all 15 counties, reporting either no discrepancies or discrepancies within the permitted margin. Maricopa certified November 18 and identified a required recount in Legislative District 27 because of its narrow margin.

Those results belong in the account, whether they please Republican voters or not.

Alaska and Mississippi

Alaska’s Senate controversy involved a second candidate with a name similar to incumbent Dan Sullivan’s.

Last night, November 19, the Justice Department asked the appeals court to treat its challenge as moot. Mary Peltola had won an outright majority, and her margin exceeded the votes received by the second Sullivan. Alaska lists November 25 as its target certification date.

That development must accompany the original allegations. Reporting cannot stop at the moment most convenient to a political argument.

In Mississippi, Scott Colom’s Senate victory was another major upset. Hyde-Smith’s lawyers sought preservation and separation of affidavit ballots, the state’s provisional ballots. Mississippi has no ordinary automatic or candidate-requested recount process; ballot examinations and legal challenges provide other avenues.

Preserving records makes examination possible. It does not establish that the ballots were unlawful.

South Carolina was a failure of Republican judgment

Darline Graham appears to be a lovely woman. That does not make handing her the political burden of her larger-than-life brother’s Senate seat a wise decision, particularly while she was grieving.

This was a loss I saw coming. I have never been a fan of political nepotism, and this was an enormous responsibility to place on someone confronting a personal tragedy. Whoever thought it was good for her, good for South Carolina, and good electoral strategy owes an explanation.

It was unkind to her and foolish politically. Republicans had an opportunity to choose someone whose experience, preparation, and ability to win justified the responsibility. A familiar surname should never have been the deciding qualification.

Annie Andrews won. South Carolina certified its statewide election November 11.

A preventable political mistake does not need a fraud explanation. It needs accountability.

Iowa found an actual error and corrected it

Officials identified approximately 2,017 absentee ballots omitted from Johnson County’s election-night results. The secretary of state directed an audit of the absentee precinct. The county subsequently reported completing the count, maintaining ballot security, and finding no changed outcomes. It also announced procedural changes.

Overlooking that many ballots deserves scrutiny. Leaving out the correction would mislead readers.

Both facts belong in the story.

Now, about those promises

The House passed the SAVE Act in April 2025 and later passed the expanded SAVE America proposal. As of November 20, those efforts have not produced an enacted federal law requiring documentary proof of citizenship when registering for federal elections. Noncitizen voting is already prohibited; the proposals concern additional verification requirements.

House passage deserves credit. Failure to deliver enactment deserves an accounting.

Republican leadership knew the Senate rules, the opposition, and the election calendar. What was the strategy? When it stalled, what changed? Who was responsible for getting it finished?

On election integrity, voters were promised cattle. They are entitled to ask why so much of what arrived was a hat.

The unfinished legislation does not establish that illegal voting caused Republican losses. It does leave leadership explaining why something it called essential remained undone.

Voters should demand completed investigations, accessible audit findings, and documented reconciliation work. A secret ballot protects how someone voted. It does not relieve officials of the obligation to demonstrate that required procedures were followed.

Voters did not elect Republicans to become well-paid spectators to their own defeat.

They gave you power. You gave them excuses, unfinished promises, and candidates they were expected to support simply because the alternative was worse.

If there was election misconduct, prove it and pursue it. If your candidates and leadership failed, own it. You do not get to use suspicion about the first to escape responsibility for the second.

The voters are not your emergency fund. Stop sending them the bill for your incompetence.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christ follower, mother, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith-based and freedom-driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

For more of Wendy’s writing, daily observations, and direct conversation, subscribe to her Substack at wendyyurgo.substack.com. Follow her on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.