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By Wendy M. Yurgo

We hired a hatchet man. We knew exactly who we were getting.

Donald Trump wasn’t hired to make Washington comfortable, protect the feelings of career politicians, or preserve a bloated bureaucracy that has spent decades burning through our money. He was hired to turn the place around.

And I understood the assignment.

Years ago, when I was practicing law exclusively, one of my specialties was business turnarounds. I absolutely loved it. Still do.

Give me a company buried in debt, bleeding money, riddled with dysfunction, and written off by everyone else, and I’m in my element. I love digging into the financials, following the money, finding the waste, and figuring out who made the mess, who benefited from it, and what it would take to clean it up.

And believe me, I usually found a whole lot more than bad business decisions. I found corruption.

I was DOGE-ing long before DOGE was a thing.

Here’s what I learned. You cannot rescue a failing organization without making people uncomfortable.

You cannot eliminate waste without upsetting the people spending the money. You cannot remove incompetent leadership without offending the people who put them there. And you certainly cannot expose corruption and expect the people profiting from it to thank you.

Turnarounds are ugly, expensive, and exhausting. They require difficult decisions, sleepless nights, damaged relationships, and the willingness to be unpopular. Sometimes you have to tear an organization down to its foundation before you can build something worth saving.

The people who hired you had better understand that, because the minute the turnaround gets painful, everyone suddenly becomes an expert on how you should be doing your job.

Sound familiar?

Trump was first hired in 2016 to confront a political establishment that had spent decades accumulating debt, expanding government, and leaving our children to pay for it. Instead, much of his first presidency was consumed by the Russia-collusion allegations, investigations, congressional warfare, and two impeachments.

The Steele dossier’s credibility collapsed under scrutiny. Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, although his investigation documented Russian interference in the election. Subsequent investigations exposed serious failures in the FBI’s surveillance process.

Washington spent years fighting over Donald Trump.

Then came 2024. Trump won the Electoral College, won the popular vote, and Americans gave him another chance to finish the job.

He didn’t waste a minute. The man barely had time to put on his tuxedo before he rolled up his sleeves.

At an age when most Americans would be enjoying retirement, Trump returned to one of the most demanding jobs in the world. He assembled a team I consider exceptionally capable, and they went to work on immigration enforcement, energy, trade, regulatory reform, government efficiency, and federal spending.

Not every initiative has worked. Some have run into the courts. Others have proven more difficult to implement than anticipated. But look at the sheer volume of what this administration has taken on in less than two years.

I don’t agree with everything Donald Trump does. Never have. Never will.

But I didn’t hire him to agree with me. I hired him to do a job.

We will not give up hope, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

We must fight for our nation with every thing we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

(Piece continues):

When I took over a troubled company, I didn’t promise the owners that every decision would make them happy. I promised to find out what was wrong and do what was necessary to fix it. Sometimes that meant eliminating expenses people had grown comfortable with, firing executives who had become untouchable, or confronting owners who were themselves part of the problem.

Nothing destroys a turnaround faster than people demanding results while fighting every decision necessary to produce them.

America hired a turnaround CEO. Then, halfway through the assignment, we elected a board that fundamentally disagrees with the turnaround.

Except Washington isn’t corporate America.

As a CEO, I can eliminate a department, terminate an executive, cancel an unnecessary expense, and restructure operations within the law. A president cannot.

Our Founders designed it that way, and for good reason. But those same constitutional checks and balances make reforming Washington infinitely more complicated than rescuing a private company.

Congress controls appropriations. Courts review executive actions. Federal agencies operate under mountains of laws and regulations. And the bureaucracy has had decades to perfect the art of protecting itself.

The debt didn’t accumulate overnight. The bureaucracy didn’t become this enormous overnight. And neither will disappear overnight.

We’re talking about trillions of dollars, generations of obligations, and American families paying for decisions made long before Trump returned to Washington. There is plenty of blame to go around, Republicans included.

But Americans hired someone to confront it. They knew it would be difficult, knew it would take time, and knew he would make decisions they wouldn’t like.

Then came November 3.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. Americans were frustrated over high prices, the economy, the war with Iran, and the direction of the country. Republicans paid the price.

But elections don’t just register frustration. They transfer power.

And beginning in January, congressional power will belong to the party that opposes much of the turnaround Trump was elected to carry out.

The new House majority will control its legislative agenda and investigative committees. The Democratic Senate will have the power to block nominees. Both chambers will wield enormous leverage over legislation and federal spending.

Trump will retain his executive authority and veto power. But passing legislation, confirming appointments, and securing funding for his priorities will become considerably more difficult.

As an attorney, I believe in legitimate oversight. I also know exactly what happens when legal process is used primarily to exhaust an opponent.

The process becomes the punishment.

The legal fees, document demands, depositions, hearings, and endless hours spent defending yourself instead of doing the work you were hired to do. Sometimes you don’t have to win a case to cripple your opponent. You just have to keep him fighting it.

Now imagine two years of that in Washington.

Spending battles consume Congress. Investigations dominate the headlines. Legislation stalls, and the administration spends precious time defending its decisions rather than advancing its agenda.

Then come the complaints. Why hasn’t the waste been eliminated? Why is Washington still dysfunctional? Why aren’t things getting better?

You cannot tie a man’s hands behind his back and then complain that he isn’t getting the job done.

I’ve seen this happen in business. Owners hire someone to rescue a failing company, promise their support, and then panic when the restructuring begins. They protect the people who created the problems, reverse necessary decisions, and undermine management. When the turnaround fails, they blame the person they hired to save them.

Some people love the idea of being rescued. They just cannot tolerate what rescue actually requires.

Trump still has two years left in office, and Washington has an enormous amount of unfinished business. The national debt continues to grow. Families still need relief. Businesses still need an economy in which they can survive.

The clock doesn’t stop because Washington decides to fight. Neither do the bills.

The politicians will have their hearings, the lawyers will have their cases, and the television networks will have their ratings. The American people will pay for every minute of it.

America hired Donald Trump to do a job. Twice. In 2024, voters gave him four years to finish it. Now, barely halfway through, they’ve handed his political opponents the power to challenge much of his agenda.

If Washington spends the next two years tearing itself apart while the debt grows, the bureaucracy survives, and meaningful reforms stall, Americans will demand to know who is responsible.

The president will answer for his decisions, Congress for its actions, and voters for the government they elected.

Want to know who derailed the turnaround? Look in the mirror.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth. Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.