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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
15h

Agree. Today is my birthday and on this day, I say F the United States of America. We f'ed up the best President we ever had. I made it to three quarters of a century. Do not give an excrement about the fate of the country. Too many MORONS in this country.

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Jeffrey's avatar
Jeffrey
15h

Not we, the useful liberal idiots that have been played by evil people. They're gonna find out real soon. Same thing happened when conman Obama fraudulent election

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