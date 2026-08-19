GOP Rep. Andy Biggs fired back at Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin’s self-righteous rant by springing a surprise video on him of Nick Shirley’s damning exposure of Somali fraud in Minnesota.

“This is not just a Minnesota issue,… as much as $7.2 billion of fraud takes place in Arizona’s similar programs,” Biggs told Democrats bluntly. “Now we’re gonna watch a video.”

Click To watch Video

NYC-DSA co-chair lives in parent-purchased $1.5 million Brooklyn home

Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of NYC’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter, reportedly lives in a $1.5 million Bed-Stuy row house his parents bought through an LLC in 2019, which has since undergone extensive renovations, property records show.

Gordillo has publicly criticized property ownership and landlords, once saying no one should have a “constitutional right” to investment returns, while his parents — whose engineering-consulting business founder father also owns two Florida homes worth a combined $6 million-plus — funded his housing before that as well, including a Lower East Side rental.

Gordillo, a Yale graduate who once branded himself a union electrician, has since stopped identifying as an IBEW member, and it’s unclear what he currently does for income.

Sponsored by Hear.com

Join thousands of Americans making the switch to Horizon IX by hear.com: the AI-powered hearing innovation that separates speech from background noise in real time. The result isn’t louder sound. It’s cleaner, more natural clarity anywhere life gets loud. No wonder experts keep recommending it.

This isn’t just a hearing aid — it’s smart tech for your ears, trusted by more than 670,000 people experiencing a new level of clarity. Try it for yourself with a 45-day, no-risk trial.

Get yours here

Primary night results across four states reshape November races, more socialists win

In Florida, DSA member Angie Nixon stunned Alexander Vindman in the Democratic Senate primary despite being outspent nearly 9-to-1, setting up a race against Sen. Ashley Moody. Trump-backed Byron Donalds won the GOP governor’s primary, while Rep. Cory Mills lost amid an ethics scandal and Trump-endorsed Catalina Lauf fell short in the 19th District.

Moderate Democrats fended off DSA-aligned challengers elsewhere in Florida: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz beat activist Elijah Manley, who argued a white lawmaker shouldn’t hold a historically Black district, while Rep. Jared Moskowitz crushed democratic socialist Oliver Larkin by nearly 30 points.

In Wyoming, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman won her Senate primary in a landslide, but Republicans rejected Trump’s gubernatorial pick, Megan Degenfelder, favoring state Sen. Eric Barlow instead. In Alaska’s nonpartisan primary, GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan advanced to the general election alongside frontrunner and former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races.

Investigation traces sprawling Somali Medicaid fraud network in Columbus, OH

A Daily Wire investigation found that after convicted fraudster Ali Jama went to prison for defrauding Medicaid of hundreds of thousands of dollars, an interconnected network of associates and family members in Columbus, Ohio, appears to have absorbed his operations, collectively controlling millions in real estate and Medicaid billings.

Key figures like Ali Gelle and Omar Said Omar own multiple properties housing dozens of Medicaid firms and nonprofits — some billing tens of millions of dollars — with ownership frequently shifted between relatives, associates, and shell LLCs, complicating oversight.

The report also describes taxpayer-funded daycare and social service nonprofits tied to the same network, several with compliance issues found during inspections, while Gelle denied any connection to Jama and declined to answer further questions.

GOP grows anxious over AI data center backlash ahead of midterms

A National Republican Senatorial Committee memo obtained by Axios warns that AI data centers have become a major political liability, singling out Sen. Jon Husted’s Ohio race, where Democratic opponent Sherrod Brown has centered his campaign on opposing the facilities and is gaining traction.

The memo cautions that a Husted loss tied to data centers could chill support for future projects nationwide, while polling shows opposition to nearby data centers nearly doubled between January and July 2026, with the sharpest swing among Democratic voters.

Some Republicans are also souring on the issue: Wisconsin gubernatorial nominee Tom Tiffany has run ads attacking his opponent over data centers, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an audit of AI data center projects, demanding they be self-funded and not raise costs for residents.

Don’t Miss Our Exclusive Investigation into the DSA:

Click To Watch Video