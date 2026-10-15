Catholic theology professor Jody Hunt pushed back during a CNN town hall after Texas Senate candidate James Talarico claimed “the Bible is silent on the issue of abortion,” citing the Ten Commandments’ prohibition on killing and saying Catholics take offense at that characterization.

Talarico called abortion a “public health problem” rather than a moral one, acknowledging he and Hunt reach different conclusions while insisting both can be Christians with differing views on the issue.

Separately, Christian business owner Sarah Gardner challenged Talarico over past comments calling God “nonbinary,” which he defended as “provocative” but theologically uncontroversial, while affirming Jesus as “the way, the truth, and the life” — a shift from a 2023 sermon in which he said God is not exclusively Christian.

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El-Sayed clashes with NBC reporter over sister’s Muslim Brotherhood claims

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed dismissed social media posts from his sister Eman Abdelhadi that indicate his family has long standing ties to Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood as “hearsay”, including that his mother was active in the group in the 1970s and relatives were jailed over Brotherhood connections.

During a tense NBC interview, El-Sayed denied personal knowledge of such ties despite maintaining close contact with his mother and sister over the years, including serving as his sister’s wedding guardian and previously claiming dual Egyptian citizenship, a statement his campaign now calls an error.

El-Sayed has faced additional scrutiny over a 2012 letter urging Egypt’s Brotherhood government to “purge” media and police, past defense of a friend jailed for funding the group, and his father-in-law’s leadership role in an organization federal prosecutors have linked to the Brotherhood.

Ilhan Omar’s cellphone and passport seized in deportation investigation

Federal agents seized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, computers, and passport during Monday’s home search, part of separate probes examining alleged immigration fraud in Minnesota and the finances of Omar and her husband Tim Mynett under the DC US Attorney’s office, with the immigration investigation reportedly aimed at eventual denaturalization and deportation.

The probe centers on whether Omar misrepresented her age to qualify for derivative citizenship through her father in 2000; some records list her birth year as 1981, which would have made her too old for the minor exemption, though her staff later pushed to officially record it as 1982.

Omar’s office denies wrongdoing, calling the investigation politically motivated. More than a dozen grand jury subpoenas have been issued to family members, including her sister. Trump denied involvement in the probe while calling Omar “totally crooked.”

Trump says no to firing squad execution broadcast

President Trump reversed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream Nidal Hasan’s Dec. 3 firing-squad execution, saying while it might deter future attacks, many people would prefer not to watch. The execution will still proceed as scheduled, with victims’ families able to view it in person.

President Trump: “He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,…”

Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing 13 people and wounding 32 others at Fort Hood in 2009. The livestream plan drew bipartisan pushback, including from Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who raised concerns about reinforcing Hasan’s desire for martyrdom and inspiring future extremist recruitment.

The military hasn’t carried out an execution since 1961 and hasn’t used a firing squad since 1945, when it executed a soldier for desertion during World War II.

Report: Most UK jobs since 2014 went to foreign workers, welfare costs soar

A Centre for Social Justice report found that since 2014, only 734,000 new UK jobs went to British citizens, compared to nearly 3 million taken by immigrants — mostly from outside Europe — with the shift accelerating after Brexit and pandemic-era immigration policy changes under Boris Johnson.