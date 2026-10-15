PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie D's avatar
Katie D
Oct 15

I AM AGAINST ABORTION! THERE IS A DRUG STORE ON EVERY SINGLE CORNER IN THE UNITED STATES SELLING CONTRACEPTIVES! WOMEN ARE GETTING PREGNANT BECAUSE OF LAZINESS!. MEN TOO! IF A WOMEN DOESN'T WANT TO GET PREGNANT, BUCKEL UP BUTTERCUP, BECAUSE YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR BODY! REMEMBER, MY BODY!! IF A MAN WON'T GLOVE UP, TELL HIM TO TAKE A HIKE!!! EVERY MAN SHOULD BE DOUBLE GLOVING IF HE DOESN'T WANT TO BE A FATHER. ITS CALLED RESPONSIBILITY! IF YOU WAN'T TO PHUXX, BUCKEL UP! THE CHILD IS INNOCENT....YOU ARE NOT, BUT THE CHILD SUFFERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF YOUR LAZINESS!

Reply
Share
10 replies
DK HARRIS's avatar
DK HARRIS
Oct 15

AMEN

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture