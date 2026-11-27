Independent journalist Nick Sortor confronted Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin in the streets of D.C. over his support for now self-deported illegal alien and suspected MS-13 gang affiliate Kilmar Abrego Garcia, causing the congressman to lash out in a child-like rage.

“You look ridiculous! Do you think Marylanders want illegal criminal gangbangers coming into their cities?!!” Sortor pressed Raskin. “Do you support criminal illegals being deported at least?!!”

Abrego Garcia reportedly self-deported to Spain earlier this week, leaving Democrats like Raskin holding the bag on their crusade to defend him.

Watch the confrontation here:

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Hackers breach US Air Force’s Cloud One platform

Hackers infiltrated Cloud One, the Air Force’s primary cloud computing system, potentially exposing tactical, personnel, and logistics data, Reuters reported, citing sources who discovered the breach roughly a month ago during an upgrade.

Attackers reportedly exploited a software vulnerability to access the platform’s control plane, described as providing “universal remote” access; Cyber Command was brought in to assess damage, and migration of back-office applications to the platform has been paused.

The breach adds to a string of recent cyber incidents affecting the FBI, Pentagon, DHS, and Treasury Department, raising broader concerns about AI-powered intrusions targeting cloud networks, though it remains unclear whether AI played any role in this attack or its detection.

Trump chats with F-16 pilot during Thanksgiving military calls

President Donald Trump called service members across all six military branches from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, including an exchange with Air Force Lt. Col. Brant Smith, who called the F-16 the “world’s greatest fighter jet” over the F-22 and F-35.

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Smith, deployed with an F-16 squadron supporting operations near the Strait of Hormuz, told Trump the unit has flown over 2,000 sorties across 12,000-plus hours this year, including as part of Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Trump praised the squadron’s combat successes and said Iran’s economy and military capabilities are deteriorating, pointing to the recent deployment of an additional aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, to the region.

Anthropic employee claims Riemann Hypothesis proof with Claude’s help

Anthropic employee Levent Alpöge announced he may have solved the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis using Claude Fable 5.2, delaying the announcement until after Anthropic’s IPO; some mathematicians have since expressed “full confidence” in the proof’s validity.

Alpöge, a Harvard and Princeton-trained mathematician who joined Anthropic in 2024, credited much of the breakthrough to Claude, writing that he “guided” the process but that the AI “far outpaced” him near the end.

Alpöge called the proof’s timing difficult given his personal connection to the problem since childhood, but expressed optimism that the work signals a broader wave of mathematical discovery still to come.

Holiday fraud remains widespread as scammers target shoppers, travelers

An AARP study found 84% of American adults have been targeted by fraud, with common scams including fake shipment notifications, unpaid toll texts, and fraudulent online ads; Americans lost $15.9 billion to fraud in 2025, including over $503 million from non-delivery scams.

Experts warn of holiday-specific threats like fake charities, seasonal job scams, and AI-generated “grandparent scams” using deepfaked voices to trick older adults into sending money; victims are typically legally liable for funds sent to scammers, with banks rarely offering reimbursement.

New risks include agentic AI tools that can make transactions on a consumer’s behalf, which experts say remain insecure; officials recommend avoiding suspicious links, using credit cards for online purchases, and holding mail during travel to prevent package theft.

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