Democratic Socialist and Florida congressional candidate Elijah Manley had a painfully disastrous appearance on Fox News, during which he showcased just how extreme and detached from reality he and his comrades truly are.

Griff Jenkins refused to let him off the hook, “Elijah, we have to deal in facts! We just had an operation in Georgia, ICE arrested more than 1200 people among them more than 700 had a criminal history!”

And he didn’t even get the reporter’s name right… “It’s not Grace, it’s Griff!”

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Judge clears way to end TPS protections for Ethiopian immigrants

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy lifted a hold on ending Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian nationals, putting all of DHS’s TPS terminations into effect after the Supreme Court’s June ruling allowing similar action for Haiti and Syria. DHS said on X that those affected should leave now or face deportation.

Murphy found DHS has authority to end TPS designations without individual hearings, but allowed a separate discrimination claim to proceed, ruling plaintiffs presented a plausible case that the terminations violated the Fifth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause based on race or national origin.

Ethiopia was granted TPS in December 2022 amid armed conflict and climate shocks; DHS moved to end the designation last December, setting a February 2026 termination date that faced legal challenges until Tuesday’s ruling.

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San Francisco high school with highest Berkley acceptance rate has 94% of students flunking math

Mission High School in San Francisco had a 45% UC Berkeley acceptance rate last fall — triple the state average — despite only 17% of 11th graders scoring proficient in English and just 6% in math on 2025 state exams, the lowest in the district.

Critics attribute the gap to lax grading standards and UC’s 2020 decision to drop SAT/ACT requirements, which they say lets underprepared students into rigorous courses; only half of Mission High’s UC-bound students graduate within four years.

The disparity has fueled faculty calls to restore standardized testing, with UC Berkeley and UC San Diego professors describing students years behind in math. A UC Berkeley spokesperson confirmed Mission’s elevated acceptance rate but denied targeting any specific school.

Maine breastfeeding coalition post bizarre “trans lactation” ad, then deletes account

The Maine State Breastfeeding Coalition posted an Instagram image for National Breastfeeding Month depicting a transgender man using a breast pump, captioned as celebrating “trans lactation, chestfeeding, and Two-Spirit families.”

The account has since been deleted.

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