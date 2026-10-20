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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 20Edited

F*CKING P:ussy - does mot even know how many LIVES have been TAKEN by these SCUMBAGS roaming the country who come from almost 400 SHITHOLE countries, whose officials threw open their jails, prisons and insane asylums and sent them to the US at PEDOPHILE, SENILE,, CRIMINAL Joe Biden and WHORE Kamala Harris' invitation. these criminals and gangbangers possess NO LIFE VALUES

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Oct 21

Any three-named “ethnic” shitlib is hoping to cash in on race. Probably why they got the job.

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