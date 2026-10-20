Trump Border Czar Tom Homan shut down CBS reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez with one blunt question during a face-to-face interview, discussing recent ICE operations and agent-involved shootings.

“Do you care about angel moms and dads? I’m asking you a question!” Homan pressed the young reporter, answered by a long silence.

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Ilhan Omar’s sister questioned as investigators pursue DNA evidence in fraud probe

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, was voluntarily interviewed by federal investigators after an Oct. 12 raid on Omar’s D.C. home, though it is not yet known what she discussed with authorities.

Investigators reportedly obtained DNA evidence aimed at supporting allegations that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 to help him obtain a green card, with sources saying evidence gathered may be sufficient to seek a grand jury indictment on conspiracy charges.

Border czar Tom Homan said officials have built a “strong case” potentially leading to Omar’s denaturalization, while her attorneys have accused the DOJ of violating search warrant protocols and demanded seized property’s return — allegations the DOJ called false and a “publicity play.”

Expanding network of far-left groups involved in Paris riots - New protests scheduled

A Fox News Digital investigation identified 101 organizations across 13 countries, including the U.S., coordinating, organizing, or amplifying France’s ongoing unrest, up from 54 found earlier in the week, with only one in three led by youth or student groups.

New protests are planned for Oct. 24 (”Acte II”), Oct. 31 (”Acte III”), and a coordinated European youth strike on Nov. 20 involving dozens of socialist, communist, and anti-war groups across countries including Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, with organizing happening through websites and Telegram channels.

U.S.-based groups, including CodePink, BreakThrough News, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation — tied to China-linked funder Neville Roy Singham — are amplifying the protests, drawing connections to broader anti-war and anti-capitalist causes, while academic Hatem Bazian linked the unrest to unrelated historical and geopolitical events, including the 2023 Gaza hospital explosion.

French authorities ordered curfews Monday night in parts of Paris, Nice, Lille, and other cities hit by weekend rioting that began as school-condition protests but escalated into broader unrest over living costs, resulting in at least 2,400 arrests.

Far-left extremist arrested over planned Limoges City Hall arson

French counter-terrorism police arrested Hodei Docampo Ciarra, a known “ultra-left” activist on the national terror watchlist, as authorities now say the Oct. 17 burning of Limoges City Hall was a premeditated arson attack rather than riot-driven destruction, carried out amid a 5,000-person protest.

Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guérin said the attack involved advance reconnaissance and specialized equipment, including a 200-kilogram battering ram, calling Ciarra the likely “mastermind.” Ciarra’s father was separately convicted earlier this year for unrelated arson attacks on power and telecom infrastructure.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard alleged the existence of rural “terrorist training camps” tied to ultra-left and Antifa-linked networks, further connecting the unrest to presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party, which police intelligence has separately accused of helping instigate the broader nationwide riots.

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