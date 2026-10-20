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Markos Aurelius's avatar
Markos Aurelius
Oct 20

There are fair lending laws that were obviously broken here. When are people going to be put in handcuffs?

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
Oct 20

This is happening under the Obama administration. Joe Biden is a puppet to Obama.

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