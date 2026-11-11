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Barely a week after the Democrats’ victory at the federal and state level in Texas, the mayor of Houston announced on Friday he is issuing an executive order to limit the Houston Police Department’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The executive order bans HPD officers from contacting ICE “for nonviolent offenses, helping reduce fear in our communities. Thank you to Chief Diaz, our state and local leaders for their collaboration. A step toward building a stronger Houston.”

Houston had to be reminded of the necessity of working with ICE by Governor Greg Abbott as Houston’s residents increasingly demanded for the city to stop its partnership. But now that the new incoming Democrat governor, Gina Hinojosa, has voiced opposition for such a partnership, it is safe to say this new executive order will stay in place.

Responding to Mayor John Whitmire’s announcement, ICE explained some of the horrific crimes that are considered “nonviolent.”

It can be sure that Whitmire’s new policy for working with ICE is the start of other Texas localities following suit. The Lone Star State will start becoming the Lone Star Sanctuary State and will require the Department of Homeland Security to allocate more resources and manpower to the region.

To say this will be a big blow to Trump’s immigration policy is an understatement. Texas has been helping with immigration enforcement since Operation Lone Star during the Biden-Harris border crisis. This massive operation has continued under the second Trump administration, although in a different fashion since tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are no longer crossing on a daily basis.

It should therefore not be surprising that Hinojosa is against it. She has not addressed the state’s operation since winning on Tuesday, but it would not be shocking if she starts the process to end it once she enters office.

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We will not give up hope, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

We must fight for our nation with every thing we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

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Operation Lone Star is currently budgeted until next summer.

This is why for the swing voters or Republicans who either did not vote or voted for Democrats because they believed Trump was not keeping his deportation promise makes no sense. Also, this path will do nothing to address the high cost of living.

Not only will it be harder to fund DHS once the current budget runs out at the end of Trump’s turn, but Democrats being in charge of the biggest border state will only guarantee that the illegal immigrant population will feel more secure.

The worst case scenario is a Democrat winning the White House in 2028, undoing Trump’s immigration policies again, and the southern border experiencing another crisis, but this time without Texas filling in the gaps. I did many ride-alongs with Texas state troopers during the Biden administration and they were critical in doing what they can to confront the massive problem.

It is not a foregone conclusion, but the U.S. is certainly closer to having a repeat of Biden Border Crisis 2.0 than it was before the midterms.

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