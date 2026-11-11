PolitiBrawl

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
28m

All illegals need deportation. No exceptions

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TJ Gibbons's avatar
TJ Gibbons
21m

Arrest the people obstructing and sentence them to 5 years or more. It’ll stop.

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