PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 12Edited

WE want a SAFE COUNTTRY

If YOUR neighbors are here IILLEGALLY, YOUR neighbors need to be GONE

CUT THE SELF RIGHTEOUS BULLSHIT - STOP PARROTING SHIT YOU IKNOW NOTHING ABOUT

There is a REASON Sovereign countries have BORDERS - there are LEGAL ways to enter a country and crossing the border without permission is NOT one of then

So STFU

Reply
Share
2 replies
Daniel Wallace's avatar
Daniel Wallace
Oct 12

Because those liberal Democrats of today are Anti-American scumbags

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture