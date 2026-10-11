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Democrats have once again tripped over themselves to defend an illegal alien with a criminal record after he was shot by an ICE officer during an operation in New York City.

The Department of Homeland Security says illegal immigrant Oscar Belgal attempted to ram his vehicle into officers when ICE agents were trying to take him into custody.

Belgal is from the Dominican Republic “with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year,” DHS explained.

“This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk,” DHS added.

The reaction from New York’s open border leftists to the news of the shooting was immediate. Protesters showed up to the scene and harassed agents as they left the area.

It did not stop once the scene was cleared. The mob then moved to the hospital where Belgal was taken to and waited outside. The crowd started to attack New York City police for “collaborating” with federal agents.

New York’s communist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said the shooting was another example as to why ICE needs to stop all immigration enforcement in the city and the agency needs to be abolished.

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Governor Kathy Hochul blamed ICE for putting Belgal’s child in danger by shooting into a vehicle he was allegedly using as a weapon against the officers. DHS says the officers did not know a child was in the car.

“By the grace of God, that child appears to have escaped without physical injury. No child should ever have to experience the terror of gunfire, let alone wonder if they’ll make it home alive. As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine how frightening those moments must have been,” said Hochul. “New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity.”

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is on track to win her congressional election, compared herself to the career criminal by saying she is the daughter of Dominican immigrants.

“ICE is terrorizing our community and we deserve better. I have organized against ICE for my entire life, and I will keep fighting ICE in Congress. We need an immigration system that is just and humane,” she said.

The Left’s continued defense of Belgal is the end result of their rabid commitment to open borders. For months, Democrats claimed they are totally fine with arresting and deporting illegal aliens who committed crimes in the United States. Belgal’s case exposes how much of a lie those claims were.

He had evaded ICE before and was aware he was on their radar, which is why it would not be surprising if he did go to extreme lengths to avoid being arrested. Which is why those actions would be sicking since it put his child in danger during a lawful operation.

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