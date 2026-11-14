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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
3h

I will never call them Democrats again. They are fascist!!!

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Michael G. Venaccio's avatar
Michael G. Venaccio
2h

All the more reason that this election is very suspect. The numbers defy probability and statistical analysis. Texas had several counties with more votes than registered voters and how did they have 2,000,000 million more votes than 2024.

Something stinks to high heaven unless the American electorate has more of a death wish I could ever imagine.

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