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The Democrat party is rolling out a new strategy to destroy our democratic republic– Destroying the electoral college.

Following the Democrat’s historic blue tsunami in early November, over-confident candidate elects, ranging from state legislators to governors, are pushing for the elimination of the electoral college. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) has quickly become a key priority for numerous states, functioning as an agreement between states to pledge their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, not the candidate who wins in their state.

The agreement would only come into effect after a coalition of states with a combined 270 electoral votes pass laws joining the agreement. Currently, the compact only has 222 electoral votes, although the recent uptick in Democrat-majority states could quickly push the required legislation.

Although Democrats have threatened to pursue national popular vote policies for decades, it has now garnered enough support to be treated seriously.

Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin are the primary targets of the movement. Each of these swing states recently succumbed to Democrat trifectas, drastically changing their legislative capabilities. In each of these five states, lawmakers have previously attempted to file NPVIC within the past two years. While the incoming Democrat governors in Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan have not publicly stated whether or not they would sign NPVIC legislation, other governors have been more vocal about the issue.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently said that he thinks “The national popular vote makes sense… I’ll work with lawmakers to figure out what the right mechanism is for moving forward on that.” Wisconsin Governor-elect David Crowley said he was “interested” in having conversations with the state legislature about passing NPVIC legislation. Senate leaders in both Michigan and Arizona have expressed interest in pursuing NPVIC legislation.

The national popular vote debate has repeatedly resurfaced during Republican Presidential administrations. While the concept first emerged in liberal circles during the 1960s, it became a serious movement in 2000 after George W. Bush won the Presidency through the Electoral College. The following year, Akhil Reed Amar and Vikram David Amar, two brothers working as constitutional law professors, put together a plan to change how presidents were elected without amending the constitution.

Akhil Reed Amar has recently spoken out against the national popular vote despite being one of its architects. He has warned that it could easily be misused during tight races; for instance, states could hypothetically leave a compact during close elections or their local courts could nullify their participation in the compact, leaving election results in limbo. Akhil Reed Amar, despite identifying as a liberal Democrat and claiming to have voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, considers himself a constitutional originalist. In 2018, he testified on behalf of Supreme Court Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh, showing that he was willing to cross party lines. His recent hesitations about implementing NPVIC could indicate that the bipartisan vision he originally had has crumbled.

Today, two of the largest groups lobbying for the implementation of NPVIC include FairVote and the League of Women Voters, both of which pursue extremely liberal policy agendas.

FairVote has worked with radicals like New York state Attorney General Letitia James to pursue rank choice voting and Democrat US Rep. Jamie Raskin has praised FairVote as being “profound.” FairVote has also been endorsed by the NAACP, the ACLU, and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

The League of Women Voters is perhaps one of the largest left-wing lobbying organizations. They currently oppose voter ID requirements, choice schools, and the death penalty, while advocating for universal healthcare and transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

NPVIC is being used as a weapon by Democrat legislators across the country. It is incrementally working to tear apart both the Electoral College and our country’s democratic integrity.

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