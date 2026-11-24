Donald Trump Jr. and business partner Omeed Malik put an arrogant Axios reporter in his place after he tried suggesting that the president’s son is engaging in corrupt business practices.

“I should sit in the corner, suck my thumb and wait eight years until my family is out of the political game?!” Trump Jr. fired back at the reporter. “I’m probably one of the most subpoenaed and investigated people in America! They probably would have found something by now!”

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CIA, FBI breached same day amid wave of cyber incidents

The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered a breach affecting an unclassified open-source intelligence analysis system the same day hackers hit an FBI database, with the CIA issue reportedly resolved and no classified systems affected.

The FBI breach was considered more serious, impacting the National Crime Information Center, a key database used by law enforcement nationwide to share and access information, according to Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

It remains unclear whether the two breaches are connected or who is responsible; Pentagon officials confirmed the Department of War wasn’t affected, while a separate internal NSA system outage last week was attributed to a technology upgrade rather than a cyberattack.

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Mamdani SLASHES the NYPD! This violent protester is celebrating...

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he was disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a unit of roughly 500 officers tasked with controlling violent protests in the city, of which there has been plenty recently.

He says he will replace the force with an unarmed civilian force meant to deescalate protests before they turn into riots.

We found an off-duty, self-admitted violent protester in NYC who told us he’s very happy to hear about Mamdani’s new plan.

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NYC judge freed illegal alien suspect day before alleged murder, citing not wanting him to “fall through the cracks”

Manhattan Judge Juliet Howard released Honduran national Alexander Florentino without bail Thursday despite prosecutors citing five open cases and dozens of prior arrests, instead sending him to a mental health and substance abuse facility over objections that he be held on bail.

Prosecutors argued for bail under a “harm on harm” provision given Florentino’s repeated court no-shows and ongoing criminal pattern, but his public defender downplayed the underlying theft charge, arguing any harm to Amazon was negligible given the company’s size.

The next day, Florentino allegedly broke into 62-year-old Jin Yu’s home, strangled and sexually assaulted her, then attacked her roommate before fleeing; it’s unclear whether he ever checked into the treatment facility the judge required as a condition of his release.

Florentino illegally crossed into the US from Mexico in 2022. He was deported by Border Patrol agents in Arizona and then reentered the country illegally before his alleged crime spree.

Another ground stop ordered at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

A ground stop was issued at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Tuesday afternoon due to an equipment malfunction, lasting until 4:15 p.m. and affecting flights departing from Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Des Moines.