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The Deluge: What me must learn from Tuesday night
The biggest reason for the midterm deluge is both seen and unseen: the strength of the mainstream media...
  Politibrawl
Texas Was Supposed to Be Safe
Republican leaders spent years talking about Texas as though the state belonged to them. Texans took it away, office by office...
  Politibrawl
Migrant caravan heading toward the border hopes Republicans lose the midterms
“For us, if the Democrats were to come back to power,... it would be a big help...”
  Julio Rosas
Haley Stevens SHUTS UP Anderson Cooper - Refuses to fall into his desperate trap live on CNN
“Anderson, my mind is made up! I’m an independent woman! This is about Michigan!”
  Politibrawl
Democrats are LOSING THEIR MINDS after Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rodgers
If Rogers wins, the current anger directed at Stevens will pale in comparison to what will come her way after Tuesday...
  Julio Rosas
Chip Roy SHUTS DOWN Kaitlan Collins' midterms propaganda during live CNN clash
“The president knows what he’s doing to increase our strength around the globe,... We need to finish the job!”
  Politibrawl
Paris riots escalate, chaos spills beyond french borders as Europe burns
The French are no strangers to riots and revolution. What makes these recent bouts of violence different is the composition of many rioters, namely…
  Julio Rosas

October 2026

Soft-on-crime Democrats let suspected Somali gang shooter go
Despite being charged in a serious and nearly deadly incident, the suspect was released on pre-trial bail...
  Julio Rosas
Trump takes AGGRESSIVE action for election integrity on eve of midterms
From “Stop the Steal” to “Protect the Vote,” winners don’t complain, they act, which is exactly what Trump is now doing...
  Joshua Carr
No Kings protesters can't back up a single thing they say about Trump...
THIS is why Republicans need to step up and VOTE!
  Politibrawl
Gay Trump supporter TROLLS & STUMPS trans activist with one simple question...
This was absolutely brutal...
  Politibrawl
Trump weighs hard decision after Democrat threatens to target his staff
They really only care about two things, going after Trump and opening up our borders...
  Julio Rosas
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