DSA Co-chair Megan Romer horribly fumbled an interview with The New Yorker when she was pressed on specifics for her plan to “tax the hell out of billionaires.”

“What does that mean exactly?” the reporter asked. “Shouldn’t you know?”

This is what happens when socialists are asked to come back to reality…

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Gold Prices Change. The Reasons for Owning It Don’t.

Gold has had a tremendous run. So it’s only natural to wonder... did you already miss it?

But that may be the wrong question. The real question isn’t whether gold has already gone up. It’s whether the reasons for owning it have changed.

Central banks continue buying gold at record levels. Global debt continues to grow. Countries around the world are looking to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar.

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If you’re looking to better understand your options, request Augusta’s free Gold IRA Guide. It explains how physical gold, silver, and Gold IRAs can fit into a long-term wealth protection strategy—so you can decide what’s right for your retirement.

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Trump task force uncovers $13B in suspected federal contracting fraud

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud announced Tuesday they’ve identified over $13 billion in suspected fraud tied to federal contractors since launching in March, using contracting data, public reporting, and inspector general information.

The effort follows earlier findings of nearly $6.3 billion in contracts potentially going to fraudulent businesses, and a separate DOJ probe uncovering roughly $350 million in fraud across seven southeastern states, which led those states to sign data-sharing agreements with federal investigators.

Officials credited the crackdown to leadership prioritizing anti-fraud enforcement, with GSA Administrator Edward Forst warning bad actors they’ll be caught and prosecuted, and task force director Scott Brady calling the findings evidence of a previously “broken” federal procurement system.

El-Sayed’s Sharia law comparison to canon law sparks backlash

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed drew criticism after comparing Sharia law to Catholic canon law during a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, arguing neither should be imposed on others and framing both as protected religious practices.

Conservative commentators pushed back, arguing the comparison is flawed since canon law is limited to church affairs while Sharia, as traditionally practiced, has governed broader civil and state matters; critics also noted El-Sayed’s past comments linking Sharia bans to white supremacy.

The exchange revisited a 2009 New York Times interview in which El-Sayed said he felt religiously obligated to follow Sharia-compliant practices, as well as 2022 remarks where he tied opposition to Sharia bans to historical injustices like the Trail of Tears and Tulsa massacre.

Dolly Parton dies at 80

Country music icon Dolly Parton died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at her Nashville home, her family announced in a video statement from her nephew Bryan Seaver. She had been open about health struggles, including autoimmune and kidney issues, following the March 2025 death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.

Parton rose from a poor upbringing in East Tennessee to become one of country music’s most celebrated stars, known for hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” along with a decades-long acting career and her Dollywood theme park.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment and political world; President Trump ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff in her honor. Her family said a small, private service will be held.

Netanyahu says Iran attempted to assassinate his son

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed during a Channel 14 interview that Iran attempted to assassinate one of his two sons, while defending his push for extended security protection for all prime ministerial candidates.