DSA Co-chair Megan Romer horribly fumbled an interview with The New Yorker when she was pressed on specifics for her plan to “tax the hell out of billionaires.”
“What does that mean exactly?” the reporter asked. “Shouldn’t you know?”
This is what happens when socialists are asked to come back to reality…
Watch here:
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Trump task force uncovers $13B in suspected federal contracting fraud
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud announced Tuesday they’ve identified over $13 billion in suspected fraud tied to federal contractors since launching in March, using contracting data, public reporting, and inspector general information.
The effort follows earlier findings of nearly $6.3 billion in contracts potentially going to fraudulent businesses, and a separate DOJ probe uncovering roughly $350 million in fraud across seven southeastern states, which led those states to sign data-sharing agreements with federal investigators.
Officials credited the crackdown to leadership prioritizing anti-fraud enforcement, with GSA Administrator Edward Forst warning bad actors they’ll be caught and prosecuted, and task force director Scott Brady calling the findings evidence of a previously “broken” federal procurement system.
El-Sayed’s Sharia law comparison to canon law sparks backlash
Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed drew criticism after comparing Sharia law to Catholic canon law during a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, arguing neither should be imposed on others and framing both as protected religious practices.
Conservative commentators pushed back, arguing the comparison is flawed since canon law is limited to church affairs while Sharia, as traditionally practiced, has governed broader civil and state matters; critics also noted El-Sayed’s past comments linking Sharia bans to white supremacy.
The exchange revisited a 2009 New York Times interview in which El-Sayed said he felt religiously obligated to follow Sharia-compliant practices, as well as 2022 remarks where he tied opposition to Sharia bans to historical injustices like the Trail of Tears and Tulsa massacre.
Dolly Parton dies at 80
Country music icon Dolly Parton died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at her Nashville home, her family announced in a video statement from her nephew Bryan Seaver. She had been open about health struggles, including autoimmune and kidney issues, following the March 2025 death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.
Parton rose from a poor upbringing in East Tennessee to become one of country music’s most celebrated stars, known for hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” along with a decades-long acting career and her Dollywood theme park.
Tributes poured in from across the entertainment and political world; President Trump ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff in her honor. Her family said a small, private service will be held.
Netanyahu says Iran attempted to assassinate his son
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed during a Channel 14 interview that Iran attempted to assassinate one of his two sons, while defending his push for extended security protection for all prime ministerial candidates.
The disclosure came amid criticism that Shin Bet declined to provide security for Netanyahu’s leading rival, Gadi Eisenkot, despite offering the Netanyahu family five-year protection; Netanyahu called round-the-clock security “not a luxury” and said he’d asked Shin Bet’s chief to extend protection to all candidates.
An alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Barron Trump was reported earlier this week. The Iranian regime reportedly published a video detailing the 20-year-old’s NYU dorm location and daily movements, alongside reports of a $10 million bounty.
Just who in the hell are these bozos, who have not even learned to speak English properly and we are supposed to believe that they are actually ":capable" of what they are claiming?
And just who in the HELL is that WE, WE, WE, WE.
Get the hell out of OUR COUNTRY BITCH - the nerve of waltzing your ignorant unkempt ass inti a Sovereign country with no more of an idea that it is NOT right for some people who have worked their ass off to build and make it productive, and just take it and divide it among those who are either too stupid, to lazy, or both and demanding that he/she/it, who built it with blood , sweat and tears just step aside and let it be parceled off to those who have never worked a day in their lives. .
America was built on entrepreneurship, guts, blood , sweat and tears and protected by the bravest of the brave, of whom she so obviously has no concept, and if she does, it is no doubt one of disdain and contempt.
Take your Socialist bullshit and go build YOUR OWN DAMN COUNTRY
Her "logic" sounds more like Lenin than Lennon. Open borders are a fait accommpli: how are "we" to deal with the consequences of this Democrat voter importation program? "Tax the hell out of millionaires": Who decides whether "exploitation" is involved? What is so evil about creativity, entrepreneurship or job creation? Between all the sugarcoating and deflection, by these policies she is telling us who she is, what she believes. Believe her, vote accordingly.