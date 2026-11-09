Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed snapped at a Sky News reporter who was just trying to interview him, physically grabbing the reporter by the shoulders and telling him he didn’t want to answer his question because he was British.

“Stop chasing me around!”

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WATCH: Psychotic leftists openly threaten to TAKE OUT Elon Musk, other Republicans

“We want judgement day!”

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Trump makes shocking immigration switch, says deportations were “too tough” and suggests amnesty for some

President Donald Trump said in a “60 Minutes” interview that his administration’s deportation efforts went too far, saying while he’s proud of removing dangerous offenders, enforcement also swept up people with good jobs whose only violation was illegal entry.

What did Trump say: “I think it was too tough,… For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out. But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that– that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally.”

Trump also seemed to suggest he is considering a path toward amnesty for those illegal immigrants who have been here a long time and are contributing to American society. “When you go into a hotel and you have a woman who has worked there as a maid, as a cleaner, as a waitress, and all of a sudden they’re being taken out of the country, it’s tough.” Trump explained there are some people in his admin who want to accommodate these illegal migrants, “People who are here, and in some cases here for 10 or 15 years, work a deal for them.”

The admission follows Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins, fueled partly by a dramatic shift among Hispanic voters who had backed Trump in 2024; roughly one in three Hispanic voters supported Republicans in House races this cycle, down from about four in ten two years prior.

Dave Chappelle says he “feels better” since Charlie Kirk’s murder

During a Madison Square Garden stand-up show, Dave Chappelle said he’s felt unexpectedly “better” since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, sparking widespread criticism online.

Chappelle said: "I feel f----- up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk, got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but, I feel better…"

Erika Kirk called treating political violence as a punchline a sign of “moral decay,” while figures including Elon Musk, Piers Morgan, and Meghan McCain condemned Chappelle, with Morgan noting the irony given Chappelle’s own 2022 on-stage attack.

The comments add to a string of comedians joking about Kirk’s death, including Pete Davidson and Michael Che, following Kirk’s September 2025 assassination at a Turning Point USA event; accused shooter Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty with no trial date yet set.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy

Jensen Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had an affair with Alice Huang, a tech executive U.S. intelligence suspects was recruited by China to gather information and potentially pressure him into supporting chip exports to China, prompting Nvidia’s board to launch an independent investigation.

Nvidia maintains the relationship was limited to routine customer interactions, saying Alice Huang’s company received only ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or anything relevant to national security.