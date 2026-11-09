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Sandra glastetter's avatar
Sandra glastetter
11h

Well, we all knew this was going to happen. What are we going to do about this little mad man? This maniac has access to military secrets, and any plans that go through the military offices. Who will be in charge of removing this anarchist and hater of the American people and the America way of life.👹🏴‍☠️

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Jane's avatar
Jane
10h

He's simply exposing what Muslims are actually like. Mean, angry, intolerant, hateful, anti-American, anti-Christian, violent. He has “little man syndrome” as well. He needs to be stopped from ever being in Congress. Someone in authority needs to do something to protect us from this evil little jerk!

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