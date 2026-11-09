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Well that was quick.

Far-left podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan seemed to prove their “apology” for wanting to dig up Charlie Kirk’s remains to kill him again was just empty words.

Welch and Sullivan posted a video to respond to Charlie’s executive producer and longtime confidant Andrew Kovlet, who has been highlighting the numerous companies who have ended their commercial deals with the pair’s podcast.

When Welch and Sullivan’s apology was first released on Instagram, Kovlet said, “If they apologize for being part of a toxic and evil culture that perpetuates violence against conservatives, I might actually be willing to listen.

“Until then, I hope and I pray every sponsorship dollar continues to dry up until they are left without a cent to make any more insulting, half-hearted donations to their pet causes,” he added.

Welch accused Turning Point USA of “spearheading” the boycott to prove to its donors it is still effective at canceling liberals after the GOP was heavily defeated in the midterms. Turning Point USA’s PAC is involved in getting people out to vote.

“Andrew, we’re never, ever sit down and listen to you. When we apologise for laughing at a joke on our podcast, that wasn’t for you, that was for us,” Welch explained. “Because somebody that I loved very much died from gun violence two years ago and I just didn’t feel good about that.”

Welch then said she does not expect TPUSA to understand that because “y’all laugh at violence all the time. You talk about how empathy is toxic and a worthless feeling.”

Sullivan said she was not going to be lectured by “these people” because TPUSA supports congressmen who “protect pedophiles and sex traffickers,” along with being fine with “Americans citizens being gunned down on the streets of Minnesota.”

“Thanks for the video, but it’s not that hard. Just don’t legitimize political violence. You can blame me or Turning Point all you want, but we’re not the reason all your sponsors are fleeing. You are,” Kolvet replied to their new video.

“Your lack of remorse is the least surprising thing of all. I never once expected you to listen to me. But maybe, just maybe, you’ll listen to all the brands that no longer want to be associated with you,” he continued.

The “I’ve Had It” hosts’ response to this self-inflicted controversy is just dripping with arrogance and egomania. To be clear, it is very obvious they only gave their initial “apology” because they were losing sponsors left and right. Multiple companies continued to end their deals with the two after publishing their Instagram post.

Again, I’m astounded so many big brands were sponsors in the first place considering how unhinged Welch and Sullivan are politically. Whether on their podcast or during guest spots on cable news, these hosts are just plain disgusting. Then again, big companies are fine with such things when it comes to liberals and progressives.

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