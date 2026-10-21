PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Sundberg's avatar
Eric Sundberg
Oct 21

She has millions of dollars and there are people dumb enough to donate to her.

Reply
Share
1 reply
RBrian Yoshida's avatar
RBrian Yoshida
Oct 21

Who would be so stupid and ignorant to send money to this Islamist fraudster? Dummycrats, hahaha

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture