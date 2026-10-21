Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade confronted far-left Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna on his claims that France’s destructive and violent riots are mostly peaceful and prompted by genuine affordability concerns.

“Did you see the hammer and sickle flags?! Did you see the Palestinian flags?! What does that have to do with the school curriculum or lack of teachers?!!” Kilmeade pressed the congressman.

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Body language expert sees “deception” signals in Omar’s donation video

Rep. Ilhan Omar posted her first on-camera message since last week’s federal raid on her D.C. home, insisting Trump’s administration is “running scared” and urging supporters to donate as she fights what she calls politically motivated intimidation.

Body language expert Lillian Glass told The NY Post Omar’s expression showed “countless signals of deception,” citing her nervous smile, raised eyebrows, shoulder movements, and vocal inflection patterns as inconsistent with confident, genuine communication.

The video comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into whether Omar misrepresented her age when she gained citizenship through her father in 2000, with over a dozen grand jury subpoenas issued to family members as prosecutors reportedly pursue DNA evidence in the case.

Massachusetts woman charged in $6M illegal immigrant sham marriage scheme

Federal prosecutors charged Jennifer Gonzalez, 43, and five others for allegedly running a decade-long scheme facilitating around 18-20 fake marriages annually, charging illegal immigrants $38,000-$40,000 each to marry U.S. citizens and obtain immigration status.

Gonzalez reportedly paused the operation in 2024, citing stricter immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, while allegedly collecting over $124,000 in SNAP benefits by concealing her income and her own fraudulent marriage, and investing proceeds in property in the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley vowed to prosecute, denaturalize, and deport those who obtained status through the alleged scheme, noting Gonzalez had prior convictions for offenses including fraud and identity theft. She and her co-conspirators face charges including conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and harboring illegal aliens.

Minneapolis mayor calls Somali migrants “CEOs of the future”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey praised the city’s Somali community at a networking event, calling them “CEOs of the future” and crediting them with building new forms of entrepreneurship, while suggesting federal scrutiny and fraud investigations earlier this year stemmed from recognizing their economic success.

A Center for Immigration Studies report found that Somali immigrants in Minnesota, now numbering over 75,000, are having a hard time assimilating and economically thriving. About 52% of children in Somali households live in poverty versus 8% for native families, and roughly 39% of working-age Somalis lack a high school diploma compared to 5% of natives. Half of Somalis who've lived in the U.S. over a decade still don't speak English well. The report also cites high public assistance use — 54% of households receive food stamps and 73% have a member on Medicaid, far above native rates.

Frey’s comments follow reports that Somali-linked fraud cost the U.S. taxpayer roughly $19 billion. This as part of broader scrutiny after citizen journalists, including Nick Shirley, raised questions about federal funding tied to childcare centers and other programs in Minnesota and other states.

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