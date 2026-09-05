Hasan Piker’s uncle and founder of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur suffered a humiliating moment during a live screaming match on Pier’s Morgan’s debate show while trying to defend his communist nephew’s most disgusting anti-American comments.

“What the f**k is this?!!” Cenk exclaimed as his chair collapsed underneath him in the middle of his tirade.

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Talarico’s past capitalism, oil industry comments come back to bite him

A resurfaced 2020 Zoom call shows Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico calling capitalism, alongside climate change and white supremacy, an “oppressive system” that needed dismantling, and predicting Texas’ oil and gas industry “not gonna last” — remarks now drawing GOP attacks ahead of his race against Ken Paxton.

Talarico’s campaign called him a “proud capitalist,” saying he’s acknowledged missing the mark on past statements while pointing to his voting record supporting the oil industry and Paxton’s own controversial remarks.

The race is one of roughly a dozen expected to determine Senate control; a late-July Fox News poll showed Talarico leading Paxton 51%-48%, with Talarico holding a fundraising edge despite Democrats not having won a Texas Senate seat in nearly four decades.

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Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy’s parents nears $1.2M after mistrial

A GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy’s parents, Michael and Paula Musgrove, has raised over $1.1 million toward a $3 million goal, with organizer Brandee Mulligan raising the target after Friday’s mistrial extended how long the couple will stay away from home supporting their daughter.

GoFundMe confirmed the page is verified, with all funds going directly to Mike Musgrove; Mulligan said she launched it without prior contact with the family but with their later knowledge and consent, and that Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington is aware of it.

The mistrial came after a seven-week trial in which Clancy was accused of strangling her three children; the 12-person jury sent three notes indicating they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict before Judge William Sullivan ended deliberations on the seventh day.

It happened again?! Illinois mother charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead

Corie Walsh, 38, of Frankfort, Illinois, faces three first-degree murder charges after her 2-year-old son was found hanged in the family’s basement on Tuesday; a neighbor performed CPR before he was pronounced dead, with an autopsy citing asphyxia from ligature compression.

Prosecutors say Walsh told investigators she killed her son because she believed he was the “devil” and “anti-Christ,” and that she also attempted to harm herself, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Three other children in the home were unharmed.

Investigators noted Walsh had recently followed the Lindsay Clancy murder trial closely, discussing it with friends hours before her son’s death, which occurred as that jury was deliberating. Walsh remains hospitalized, with prosecutors seeking to deny her pretrial release once she’s transferred to jail.

Bernie Sanders proposes ban on artificial superintelligence with severe penalties

Sen. Bernie Sanders, alongside Rep. Greg Casar, plans to introduce legislation banning artificial superintelligence and temporarily pausing development of other advanced AI systems until a new federal regulator establishes safety rules, comparing violation penalties to those for illegally developing nuclear weapons.