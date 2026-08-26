Illegal immigrant food delivery drivers are terrorizing the streets of Washington D.C. and no one is doing anything about it.

Our team investigated the surge of reckless migrant scooter drivers in D.C., speeding, blowing through red lights and endangering residents while local leaders make it difficult for law enforcement to crack down on the issue.

DoorDash and other apps are allowing this to continue because they rely heavily on illegal labor to carry out deliveries and drive profits.

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JD Vance’s odds to win the 2028 Presidency surge to 20%

Vice President JD Vance has pulled ahead of Marco Rubio to be the next President of the United States in Kalshi’s betting odds.

Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s probability continues to spike as well as she aggressively tries to rebrand herself as a serious contender for the office.

Marco Rubio’s odds have dipped over the past month despite strong performances in foreign policy and combatting domestic far-left networks.

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Florida’s billboard in Time Square attracts NYC business owners ditching Mamdani

Florida Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Wilson said the group’s Times Square billboard naming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani “Economic Developer of the Year” has driven a national surge of interest, with web traffic to its “Free Enterprise” campaign jumping 500-600% and daily inquiries from businesses in states including New York, California, and Illinois.

Wilson cited a Rochester tech firm exploring relocation to Florida, framing the campaign as a broader debate over free enterprise versus bigger government, and pointed to New York City’s tax burden and structural budget concerns as factors pushing companies away.

City Hall pushed back, saying NYC’s economy remains strong under Mamdani. Wilson countered by comparing cost-of-living and purchasing power between the two regions, and confirmed the Chamber plans to expand its billboard campaign nationally to other cities, including potential blue-state targets.

Illegal immigrant truck driver charged in fatal Mississippi crash while being tracked by ICE

Indian national Sube Singh, an illegal immigrant wearing an ICE GPS monitor, is accused of fatally striking 36-year-old Dedric Garrett while driving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Hinds County, Mississippi, last Thursday. Singh had been in ICE’s alternatives-to-detention program since a 2018 bond release following a 2017 Border Patrol encounter.