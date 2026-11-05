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The streets of Paris are again full Gen Z communists throwing bricks at police and setting fires as impotent European leaders desperately gaslight their citizens about why this is really happening.

Grimy and stunted Antifa anarchists are roaming through the picturesque streets of the ancient city, built brick-by-brick by great christian warriors and capitalist innovators who fought and bled to birth western civilization. Then they took up arms to defend it from countless muslim invasions and the bloodthirsty revolutionaries of a bygone age.

All for what?

If you still think this is about angry high school students in overcrowded classrooms, let me catch you up.

I was in Paris for recent protests-turned-riots and one thing we were able to capture that I did not see from many other media outlets was 1-on-1 interviews with protesters.

Lucky for me, most of them spoke decent english and were very forthcoming about why they are revolting: “I am a socialist, a communist and anti-capitalist, call it whatever you want!” one organizer told me at Porte d’Italie in Paris.

I asked another activist, wearing a Palestine hat and mask, if he was a socialist. “I am a communist!” he responded, explaining his favorite communist is of course Karl Marx. “We are the far-left, and we fight the far-right.”

Others echoed this brazen admission that they seek to bring down capitalism and force the Macron government to capitulate to radical demands including greatly reducing military and police spending and much more robust government entitlements.

Give us more free shit…

The french government takes care of their citizens from cradle to grave and it’s still not enough to stave off the leftist hordes from demanding more by threat of violence and carnage.

If recently elected Democrats, including the 5 DSA candidates now in the House, bring phase one of their agenda to fruition, will it be enough to satiate the American left? Or will the streets of DC, New York and LA look like Paris in a matter of months?

The answer is obvious to me: These people cannot be negotiated with and will stop at nothing to bring about police and ICE abolition, severe cuts to U.S. military preparedness, total economic redistribution, and an ultra-woke cultural paradigm by force.

We will not give up hope, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

We must fight for our nation with every thing we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

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Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

(Piece continues):

The massive energy and appeal to the youth that the DSA in America has been able to muster is proof that the same radical sentiment is alive and well domestically. We already proved that Marxism and Leninism is the ideological core of the movement with our NYC undercover investigations. Foreign financing from Neville Roy Singham assures that the movement is well funded and equipped for a political war of attrition. Reassurance from alarmingly popular commentators like communist Hasan Piker fuel the rage daily.

Meanwhile, desperately-needed champions of western civilization and American exceptionalism like Marco Rubio may be on their way out of the administration while republicans struggle to communicate with their base.

President Trump still has 2 more years in office, though his governing potency just took a critical hit. The young left is now emboldened by Democrat midterm victories as well as the romanticized spectacle of the European revolution.

While the mainstream media doesn’t have the moral courage to tell you the truth about these riots, we are one of the few media outlets reporting the unfortunate reality.

None of this is to say we should give up hope. Republicans need to close ranks and prepare for the battle ahead. That may mean looking to better personnel to move to the front lines.

But independent media needs to continue to keep the mainstream media in check, embedding themselves in these protests, talking to them, asking why are they doing this, and publishing the footage to free speech platforms like Substack and X for the world to see.

If you don’t care about what’s happening in Paris, I understand you have bigger concerns to worry about happening right at your front door. But a storm is likely coming to America that everyone should be aware of and ready for.

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