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Lord Robert of Dunans Castle's avatar
Lord Robert of Dunans Castle
12h

The police in the United States are heavily armed and the citizens of the United States are even more heavily armed. Several million of the citizens are military veterans. Since most citizens hunt deer, squirrels, and other game of all sizes, most of the hunters are excellent shots.

The police are great shots as well.

According to a recent comparison from a British guy, he had an AI comparison of NATO v American civilians and the AI picked The American to wipe out NATO troops .

If you terrorist are here know this;

You are surrounded

No one is coming to help or resupply you.

The civilians don't take prisoners!

Immigrant combatants should go coffin shopping before hand.

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Truth_seeker's avatar
Truth_seeker
8h

You will NEVER be able to satisfy the left, the upper echelon of elites will ALWAYS crave for more power. The Leftist minions below the Elites, once full Communism is established, will finally come to realize how horrifying the politics is they chose. But this time when they attempt to riot, burn vandalize, they will be met by full military might and real bullets. KGB style police, tanks in the square, and and surviving dissenters sent off to Gulags, re-education camps or far away death camps.

The leftist peon youth will find the Socialism to Communism experiment they so desired, was a grand lie, even the gays, trans and other obscure agendas they thought they won will be terminated quickly. The leftist, particularly the youth and females in masse that voted for this "Utopian" nightmare will see the REAL HELL on earth they have been given, with no way back.

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