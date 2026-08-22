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Time to reset the clock on Los Angeles finding new ways to get into the national spotlight over the backward decisions made by Democrat leaders.

This week’s first example is the city council approving, by a large majority, the removal of homeless enforcement zones in 12 areas, meaning homeless encampments will be allowed to flourish.

FOXLA reporter Matt Seedorff explained the 12-3 vote basically solidified the non-enforcement of the no camping code since some of the areas he checked out already had homeless encampments.

Residents and workers near the zones told Seedorff they already have concerns about safety, especially during the nighttime.

Councilman Hugo Soto Martinez, who pushed for the enforcement zones’ removal and is a Democratic Socialist, told FOXLA that the bans on encampments make it “more difficult to engage with and support people experiencing homelessness.”

One of the council members who voted against the proposal said her concern is that this is just the beginning, with more zones around Los Angeles being removed.

The second example comes from Mayor Karen Bass. The incumbent candidate posted a video bragging how for every dollar someone donates to her campaign, the city will match the donation 6-1. Meaning taxpayers, who are already being squeezed, are helping fund the mayor’s candidacy.

Also known as the supermatch public financing program, it has been sold as a way to “reduce the influence of wealthy special interests in local elections.”

Mayoral candidate and councilmember Nithya Raman has likewise used the program for her campaign.

It boggles the mind to see a city that desperately has called for bailouts for its budget, deciding to fund campaigns for itself through taxpayers. They can’t fund the fire department adequately or fix the failing infrastructure, but hey, let’s give the poor excuse of a mayor more money for her campaign.

While I appreciate conservatives who have decided to stick it out and fight for Los Angeles, and California, to return it to normalcy, I personally can’t stand the thought of being taxed up to my eyeballs and for that money to go towards things other than basic services and a good quality of life.

Los Angeles had an opportunity to turn the ship around with candidate Spencer Pratt, but voters and the political machine decided they would rather burn it all down before letting that happen.

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