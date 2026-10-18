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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 18

What would you do if someone broke into your house? Shoot them!

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Susan Smith's avatar
Susan Smith
Oct 18

Macron is weak and he is a big part of them problem. Voting matters. And now Macron blames Trump. Typical. Instead of being accountable for his own actions, it’s always “Trump’s fault.” 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

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