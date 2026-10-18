Help us defeat and replace the mainstream media!

Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Support Our Journalism

France is no stranger to violent riots and the recent wave of mass protests the past few weeks has been a good reminder of that fact. What started as protests over alleged conditions at schools has morphed into widespread chaos.

Saturday’s call to action was answered in droves as hundreds of thousands of rioters attacked police and set fires across the country.

From Paris to Marseille to Lyon, the violence was widespread. Many buildings were either burned or looted, fires were set to vehicles, and stones were thrown at first responders.

The ongoing unrest started in late September when protests started in the suburbs of Paris over school conditions, but it was quickly seized by leftist groups and second and third generation migrants to cause mayhem. This weekend’s protest was supposedly over the cost of living being high in the country.

Due to the large-scale violence, police in France have been forced to use crowd control measures and make lots of arrests, which have only served to make the rioters even more angry.

President Emmanuel Macron issued a mild statement, saying attacks on law enforcement and bystanders would not be tolerated.

“Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished,” he said. “We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.”

The BBC reports 1,200 people were arrested with at least 150 police officers being injured.

Reacting to the harrowing videos, Vice President JD Vance blamed the mass importation of third-world immigrants into the by Western liberals for the riots.

“They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” Vance said.

“And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he added.

President Donald Trump echoed a similar sentiment, writing on Truth Social, “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country.”

More mass gatherings that could turn out to be similar to Saturday’s events are planned in the weeks ahead. So far, the French military has not been called upon to reinforce the police.